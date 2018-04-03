Chadwick Boseman, Big Sean, Black Thought star in NCAA championship hype video

The rappers and the King of Wakanda were shown on the Alamodome jumbotron and game broadcast

Every game means more with a little home-town flair. That's why, with March Madness winding down, a Chadwick Boseman video introducing Detroit native Big Sean and Philadelphia legend Black Thought to represent the Wolverines and Wildcats is just what the doctor ordered. 

Set to the score of The Weeknd and Kendrick Lamar's Black Panther anthem "Pray for Me," the King of Wakanda introduces the two teams involved.

Sorry, Michigan. Advantage: Villanova on this one. To not only have Black Thought, but have Black Thought spitting a Philadelphia-based rap? That's pretty much unfair. Big Sean reps Michigan well in the head-to-toe gear, but Black Thought touts the champion Eagles and the playoff-bound 76ers.

Michigan, however, couldn't care less about who wins a hype video. It's the game that matters now.

Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
Bracket Games
Follow Your Bracket Live
VIEW
24/7 Scores, News, Highlights
Free On All Your Devices