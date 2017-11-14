Champions Classic: How to Watch Duke vs. Michigan State, Kentucky vs. Kansas

Four of the most prestigious teams in the country are squaring off Tuesday in the 2017 Champions Classic. Duke, Michigan State, Kansas and Kentucky are all in the Top 10, and they will take the court Chicago for early season bragging rights.

Come March, all of these teams are expected to be highly seeded and in contention for the National Championship. It isn't often that we get early season match-ups of this caliber, but they'll all be playing on ESPN on Tuesday looking to see who can shake off early season rust the fastest. Whether it's veteran Duke, young MSU, steady Kentucky or exciting Kansas, all of these teams bring something different to the table. Coach K, Tom Izzo, John Calipari and Bill Self can make big impressions on recruits early as well, so this is more than an early season match-up.

How to watch No. 1 Duke vs. No. 2 Michigan State

Date: Tuesday, Nov. 14

Time: 7 p.m. ET

Location: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois

Watch: ESPN (check local listings)

Stream: Watch ESPN

Storylines: No. 1 and No. 2 don't face off often, and they do so even less this early in the year. After a tune-up game, things are getting really real really fast for these two squads. Michigan State came up far short of its goals in 2016-17, but it has a chance to prove that this year is different. Miles Bridges and Marvin Bagley are the big draws in this game, as Bridges will continue to emerge as a leader on an MSU squad that needs leadership. Duke has been dominant through its first two games, but that's to be expected given the competition. Now we'll see how Duke deals with real pressure early in the year.

How to watch No. 7 Kentucky vs. No. 4 Kansas

Date: Tuesday, Nov. 14

Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

Location: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois

Watch: ESPN (check local listings)

Stream: Watch ESPN

Storylines: The Battle of the Ks is always a thrilling one, as Kentucky and Kansas face off. The two winningest programs in college basketball are looking to add another notch on Tuesday, and Kansas is currently favored. Although Kansas is more experienced, Kentucky always has a stable of players ready to make an impact. This game promises to be fast-paced and thrilling, with two of the best coaches in basketball going head-to-head in addition to the players on the floor. It's the best way to round out what promises to be a thrilling night of college basketball, as four Top 10 teams try to show what they have early in the year. For Kansas, Udoka Azubuike will be trying to finally make his mark and prove that Kansas can recover from the departure of Josh Jackson in the frontcourt, and Kevin Knox will try to give the Wildcats a shooting threat that they desperately need. Both teams have flaws, but both coaches have shown the ability to overcome those flaws before.

Bottom line

This is must-watch college basketball. Showcases like this are what the sport is all about, as four of the best programs in the country put not only their legacies, but also their rankings, on the line. Doing this in the first two weeks of the season shows a lot of confidence and, perhaps more importantly, a lot of flair. All four of these schools have something to prove, and everyone will be watching to see if they can do so in the early goings of the season.