The most anticipated double-header of the young college basketball season takes place tonight in Chicago as No. 2 Duke meets No. 5 Michigan State, followed by No. 15 Kansas vs. No. 24 Kentucky in the Champions Classic.

The event is also expected to draw a heavy dose of NBA scouts and decision-makers to Chicago, given the opportunity to see so many high-level prospects under one roof on one night.

One wrinkle: The best NBA prospect on the court Tuesday night won't even be eligible to be drafted in 2027. That's Duke freshman Joaquim Boumtje Boumtje who is 17 years old and won't turn 18 until next May. In order to be eligible for the NBA Draft, a player must be at least 19 years old during the calendar year of the draft, per NBA rules.

So not only will Boumtje Boumtje be ineligible for the upcoming draft; he is expected back at Duke for his sophomore season.

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Another thing to keep in mind is that these NBA scouts and executives will use what they see on Tuesday night as a benchmark and something to measure against for the rest of the season. They will not over-index on what they see on just one given night.

The public, on the other hand, has a tendency to fall for that trap. Because tonight is so visible, if someone has a glaring performance (good or bad), it often anchors a lot of the public discourse for the rest of the season. Trevor Keels is the classic example. He scored 25 points in the 2021 Champions Classic, was mocked as a lottery pick almost immediately afterwards, ended up declaring for the draft prematurely, and slipped to the second round.

The moral of the story – keep what you see on Tuesday night in perspective, because the people who make the big decisions certainly will.

So with all that in mind, here's a look at the top NBA prospects from the four teams in action at the Champions Classic

Duke

This shouldn't come as a surprise, but the Blue Devils lead the way in terms of total NBA prospects. What's interesting about this year's team though, is that their best prospect, Joaquim Boumtje Boumtje, isn't even eligible this year, but is the early favorite to be the top pick in 2028. Boumtje Boumtje has a combination of size and skill, which is unmatched for his age, not just in college basketball, but anywhere in the world.

Patrick Ngongba II | Center | 6-10 | Junior

Ngongba had a chance to be a first-round pick a year ago, but opted to return to Duke, and so far, it looks a decision that is going to pay off. Ngonba fits a coveted NBA archetype in that he's a mismatch five-man who can play inside and out. He is a vertical spacer, reliable passer, and consistent offensive rebounder who has massive length to also be a rim protector. Scouts want to see him take the next step as a shot-blocker and as a rebounder while proving his durability.

If Ngongba can prove he can space the floor with his shooting, that's just an added bonus. He's prepared for that challenge by getting himself into the best shape of his career and looks poised to be the focal point for the Blue Devils, at least on the interior, this season. In short, it's early, but the lottery is very much in play here.

Dame Sarr | Wing | 6-8 | Sophomore

Sarr is a long and athletic big wing who, last year as a freshman, was already one of the best perimeter defenders in the ACC, if not the country. This year, he's going to get the volume to show his offensive growth. So far, that's come more in transition and as a secondary playmaker, but what the NBA is going to be most interested in is his ability to make spot-up 3s in order to fit that coveted 3-and-D archetype. Sarr was 32% from that range last season, but hasn't even attempted a three through two games this year, but has gotten to the free-throw line in high volume and made 71%, after connecting on only 53% last year.

While the progression of Sarr's total game is important, scouts will be monitoring the shooting most closely all year long. Duke also appears to be recruiting as if they expect Sarr to move on after the year. The first-round should be the expectation, with the late lottery not being out of the question.

Cameron Williams | Forward | 6-11| Freshman

Williams has quickly become one of the most polarizing draft prospects in the country. He was a top five recruit out of the high school ranks a year ago because of his combination of size, athleticism, fluidity, skill, and shot-blocking potential, even with real questions about his physicality.

Williams has played a limited role to start the season and could fall further out of the rotation as games get closer. Nevertheless, it wouldn't be at all surprising to see him explore professional opportunities, even if this season doesn't go as expected. It also wouldn't be unprecedented to see a team invest a first-round pick in trying to develop his tools, even in that scenario. It's a trajectory that could mirror that of Peyton Watson, who was a prized 2021 recruit who didn't play much in his freshman season at UCLA, still declared for the draft, and ended up being the 30th pick for the Nuggets a year later. That pick has gone down as a very good one.

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John Blackwell | Guard | 6-5 | Senior

If the exhibition slate was any indication, Blackwell may be Duke's most reliable player this season. He came to Durham after putting up 19 points and 5 rebounds on 43/39/86 shooting last year for Wisconsin, but did not get any first-round traction in the pre-draft process.

The narrative once Blackwell hit the portal was that he wanted to play with the ball in his hands. Fortunately, he seems to have gotten over that, because his path to the NBA is based on proving he can be a reliable two-way role player, not an alpha creator. Duke is the biggest stage to prove that. If the shooting splits hold up and he can provide some secondary playmaking and be a defensive asset, then hopefully scouts won't be so worried about his lack of length come the next draft cycle.

NBA scouts are also watching: Deron Rippey Jr., 6-1, freshman, guard; Bryson Howard, 6-4, freshman, guard; Caleb Foster, 6-4, senior, guard; Cayden Boozer, 6-3, sophomore, guard.

Michigan State

The Spartans are unlike many of college basketball's other top programs in that while they are projected to be among the very best teams in the sport, but they don't have as many glaring NBA prospects. Of course, similar claims used to be made about Villanova teams of old, and that proved to be beyond shortsighted, so it's possible that time will prove the masses wrong about the individual talent on this year's team.

Jeremy Fears Jr. | Point Guard | 6-2 | RS Junior

Fears is undoubtedly one of the best players and floor generals in all of college basketball. Everything Michigan State does begins with him, and the same was true last year for a team that won 27 games and advanced to the Sweet 16 before running into UConn. There are, however, questions about how his game translates to the NBA. He lacks ideal measurables for the league, doesn't have the outlier burst to compensate, and is also a questionable shooter.

Still, it's hard to bet against Fears' will, and so chances are he figures out how to stick at the next level. The elephant in the room, though, is that while he is a true senior this year at Michigan State, his earning potential will almost certainly be higher in college than the pros next year. The Spartans have recruited as if he's not going to be back, but if and when financial reality hits, will they be willing to tolerate seeing him in another uniform? Only time will tell.

Jordan Scott | Wing | 6-7 | Sophomore

The baby-faced sophomore is still a work in progress and just starting to grow into his body and fill out his frame. Right now, he is much more of a Robin to Fears' Batman for the Spartans. And yet, Scott has a game that could ultimately translate to the next level more seamlessly. He's a big wing with positional size, a reliable floor-spacer who made 37% of his threes last year as a freshman. He's also a reliable decision-maker who turned the ball over a total of 32 times in 729 minutes a year ago. In short, the NBA is intrigued, so whether or not it's this year or down the road, Scott is on the right trajectory.

NBA scouts are also watching: Coen Carr, 6-6, senior, forward; Jasiah Jervis, 6-4, freshman, guard; Ethan Taylor, 7-2, freshman, center.

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Kansas

For the second consecutive year, Bill Self has a freshman with a chance to prove he should be the top pick in the draft. The biggest question for most of the summer, though, was based on who else they could get to surround Tyran Stokes. Now, thanks to eligibility being granted to Melvin Council, Tre White, and Tre Kaufman-Renn, the Jayhawks suddenly have an ideal supporting cast. Here's the thing, though: if those guys were NBA players at this point, they wouldn't have been available to return.

Tyran Stokes | Wing | 6-7 | Freshman

Stokes is the early favorite to be the top pick in the 2027 NBA draft. He's built like a throwback power forward, but can initiate like a guard, not just for himself, but for others as well. The biggest questions in high school were about his approach and ability to impact winning on a daily basis, but so far at Kansas, he's gotten rave reviews. Being surrounded by veterans no doubt helps, as does having some reinforcements. When Stokes dropped 27 points, eight rebounds, and seven assists on Duke in an exhibition, it was a sign of things to come. That performance came without the Jayhawks having yet established an ideal scheme to get him going in space and movement. In short, if Stokes' mindset stays the same, he has a chance to distance himself from the field this season, and that process could begin tonight.

NBA scouts are also watching: Taylen Kinney, 6-2, freshman, guard; Keanu Dawes, 6-9, senior, forward; Melvin Council Jr, 6-4, graduate, guard; Tre White, 6-6, graduate, wing; Trey Kaufman-Renn, 6-8, graduate, center/forward.

Kentucky

Malachi Moreno and Milan Momcilovic both had a good chance to be drafted last June. So, when they opted to return, it wasn't for a lack of options; it was for the valuation that college basketball, and Kentucky in particular, was able to pay them. That's a very different calculus than graduate students who return after not signing NBA contracts. So, while this year's roster may not have any glaring lottery picks, it does have pro talent.

Malachi Moreno | Center | 7-0 | Sophomore

Moreno fits a coveted archetype in today's NBA because he has legit size and can be reliable in offensive structure. He's a quick processor of the game and a reliable decision-maker at various spots on the floor. He's a solid passer, efficient finisher, and may even have some long-term shooting potential. He also provides some defensive rim protection, but could certainly help his stock this season by becoming more assertive around the rim on both ends of the floor. The first-round should be the goal for Moreno coming out of this season.

Milan Momcilovic | Forward/Wing | 6-9 | Senior

Momcilovic was one of the best shooters in college basketball last year, making 49% of his threes on almost 8 attempts per game, while also making 88% of his free throws for good measure. Through two games at Kentucky, he's getting even more volume, with 17 attempted threes in just two games so far. While his floor-spacing gravity is not in doubt, the questions for the next level are more about his ability to defend his position without putting his team in rotation. So, all-year scouts will be locked in on some of the nuances of Momcilovic's game, like his foot speed, angles, and rotations. Long-term, Momcilovic has positional size and a translatable niche, but may be in a familiar spot in the off-season, with more guaranteed money in the college ranks.

Alex Wilkins | Guard | 6-5 | Sophomore

Wilkins was one of the best mid-major freshmen in the country last year, posting nearly 18 points and 5 assists for a Furman that went to the NCAA Tournament. He's a classic late-bloomer who had an undeveloped, wiry frame in high school, but quickly started to put things together as he grew into his body.

While he's still filling out, Wilkins is naturally smooth with real playmaking genes. Through two games at Kentucky, there's also been an early uptick in his shooting (he's 5-for-11 from three and 6-for-6 from the free-throw line). If that growth is sustainable, he'll continue to build momentum with NBA decision-makers. Exactly what his timeline will be, though, still remains to be seen.

NBA scouts are also watching: Kam Williams, 6-7, junior, wing; Zoom Diallo, 6-5, junior, guard; Mason Williams, 6-2, freshman, guard