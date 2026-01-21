College basketball's sudden transformation into semi-pro accelerated Wednesday when Charles Bediako, who last played in 2023, was given a green light to return to Alabama after going undrafted two seasons ago, signing a professional contract and appearing in multiple G-League games. Bediako could see action as early as Saturday when the No. 17 Crimson Tide take on Tennessee.

Bediako on Tuesday had filed suit against the NCAA, requesting "immediate preliminary and permanent injunctive relief." He was granted a temporary restraining order Wednesday by Tuscaloosa County judge James Roberts.

Bediako was the starting big man and interior enforcer for Alabama's 31-win team that earned a No. 1 seed in the 2023 NCAA Tournament. Bediako declared for the 2023 NBA Draft -- choosing to surrender his remaining collegiate eligibility to chase his NBA dreams -- but went undrafted. He never appeared in an NBA game, but he did ink a two-way deal with the San Antonio Spurs and has played in the G-League with the Grand Rapids Gold and the Motor City Cruise.

Since Bediako enrolled in Alabama in 2021, he is still within his five-year eligibility clock, but the NCAA announced Tuesday a stiff pushback to Bediako's eligibility claim.

"Mr. Bediako signed three NBA contracts after competing in college for two seasons. The NCAA has not and will not grant eligibility to any prospective or returning student-athletes who have signed an NBA contract," the NCAA said. "Eligibility rules ensure high school students get a shot at earning scholarships, and we will continue to consistently apply and defend these rules."

The judicial system's temporary restraining order has overruled that for now. Bediako re-enrolled at Alabama for the spring semester and will be eligible to play until Jan. 27, when he has his next court hearing for a preliminary injunction.

Off-court impact

It's the latest saga in an all-out attack on the NCAA's eligibility claims. NCAA president Charlie Baker has maintained that the NCAA will not grant eligibility to anyone who has signed an NBA contract, including a two-way deal.

Former G-League players like Thierry Darlan (Santa Clara), London Johnson (Louisville) and Abdullah Ahmed (BYU) were cleared by the NCAA because they were within their five-year window of graduating high school and had not inscribed on the dotted line with an NBA franchise.

Bediako signing three NBA contracts is the biggest difference between his case for eligibility and the James Nnaji precedent. Nnaji, the No. 31 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, was cleared to suit up for Baylor this season because he had never signed with a NBA team and was operating as a draft-and-stash overseas.

"The NCAA's arbitrary and inconsistent enforcement of its eligibility standards is inflicting immediate and irreparable harm upon him," said Bediako's lawyer, Darren Heitner in a statement. "This harm is particularly egregious given the NCAA's recent decisions granting eligibility to athletes with far more extensive professional experience, revealing a pattern of selective and inequitable application of its own rules."

If Bediako is ruled eligible, it would open up a Pandora's box of ramifications, including a runway for former college players who haven't played an NBA game to return to college basketball. Former St. John's star RJ Luis, the reigning Big East Player of the Year, is the No. 1 name that fits that description.

Can the NCAA even enforce its own rules for eligibility? The Bediako precedent would bring it all into question.

On-court impact

Defense and rebounding have been Alabama's biggest two bugaboos this season. Nate Oats' crew cannot win the national championship without a buffed-up interior defense or more bite on the glass. It's why Alabama was even sniffing around a Bediako reunion in the first place. The 7-foot, 225-pound center is an exceptional offensive rebounder and shot-blocker who can help fix that right away.

Alabama's Aiden Sherrell has started all 17 games, but Bediako changes the viciousness of Alabama's frontcourt immediately. Tennessee's gameplan for Saturday just changed tangibly.

To be a fly on Rick Barnes' -- or Charlie Bakers' -- wall.