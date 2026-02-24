Charles Bediako is once again attempting to return to play for No. 17 Alabama. According to AL.com, the former Crimson Tide center filed an appeal to the Alabama Supreme Court on Monday, two weeks after a Tuscaloosa County circuit court judge denied Bediako's motion seeking a preliminary injunction against NCAA eligibility rules.

While Bediako's appeal is pending, he's seeking "interim injunctive relief" that would allow him to play immediately.

"The request is to put an injunction in place while the Alabama Supreme Court considers the substance of our argument as to why we believe the Circuit Court's order was incorrect," David Holt, one of Bediako's attorneys, told ESPN.

Bediako has remained a student at Alabama and helped with the scout team, per coach Nate Oats. Alabama's next game is Wednesday vs. Mississippi State.

It's the latest twist in what's been quite the saga for Bediako, the NCAA and eligibility rules.

Bediako played for Alabama in 2021-22 and 2022-23 before forgoing the rest of his eligibility and entering the NBA Draft pool. Though he did not get drafted, he signed a two-way contract with the San Antonio Spurs. He never appeared in an NBA game but did play for the Austin Spurs of the NBA G League. He also appeared in G League games for the Grand Rapids Gold and the Motor City Cruise on Exhibit 10 contracts.

In late January 2026, Bediako filed suit against the NCAA, requesting "immediate preliminary and permanent injunctive relief." Because Bediako enrolled in Alabama in 2021, he was -- and is still -- within his five-year eligibility clock. Tuscaloosa County judge James Roberts granted Beidako a temporary restraining order against the NCAA, paving the way for him to return to the Crimson Tide. After it was later discovered Roberts is an Alabama donor; he recused himself from the case.

Under the order, Bediako played in five games with Alabama from Jan. 24 to Feb. 7, averaging 10 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.4 blocks while shooting 77%.

On Feb. 9, Alabama circuit court judge Daniel Pruet denied Bediako's motion seeking a preliminary injunction against NCAA eligibility rules. The aim of the preliminary injunction had been to allow Bediako to play for the rest of the season.

"Common sense won a round today," NCAA president Charlie Baker said in a statement. "The court saw this for what it is: an attempt by professionals to pivot back to college and crowd out the next generation of students. College sports are for students, not for people who already walked away to go pro and now want to hit the 'undo' button at the expense of a teenager's dream.

"While we're glad the court upheld the rules our members actually want, one win doesn't fix the national mess of state laws. It's time for Congress to stop watching from the sidelines and help us provide some actual stability."

Bediako's return to college basketball after signing multiple NBA contracts had caused significant consternation among NCAA higher-ups, with even SEC commissioner Greg Sankey signing an affidavit against Bediako's cause.

After Pruet's ruling, it appeared Bediako's return to college basketball had ended. Now, though, he and his legal team are trying once again. With the end of the regular season (March 7) rapidly approaching, Bediako's motion indicates his request "will become moot without interim relief" with the appeal process "unlikely to resolve before the season concludes."