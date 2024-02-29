Who's Playing

Campbell Fighting Camels @ Charleston Cougars

Current Records: Campbell 13-16, Charleston 22-7

How To Watch

When: Thursday, February 29, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday, February 29, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: TD Arena -- Charleston, South Carolina

TD Arena -- Charleston, South Carolina Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

After two games on the road, Charleston is heading back home. They and the Campbell Fighting Camels will face off in a Coastal Athletic battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at TD Arena. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Winning is just a little bit easier when you drain 11 more threes than your opponent, a fact Charleston proved on Saturday. They strolled past the Tigers with points to spare, taking the game 72-56.

Charleston's victory was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Frankie Policelli, who scored 17 points. Policelli didn't help Charleston's cause all that much against the Fightin' Blue Hens on Thursday but the same can't be said for this matchup. Another player making a difference was Kobe Rodgers, who scored nine points along with five rebounds and four steals.

Meanwhile, Campbell scored the most points they've had all season to find success on Monday. They walked away with a 105-100 victory over the Seahawks. The victory was some much needed relief for Campbell as it spelled an end to their three-game losing streak.

Campbell got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was Jasin Sinani out in front who scored 27 points along with five assists and two steals. As a matter of fact, that's the most points Sinani has scored all season. Anthony Dell'Orso was another key contributor, dropping a double-double on 34 points and 11 rebounds.

The Cougars' win was their sixth straight on the road, which pushed their record up to 22-7. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 86.7 points per game. As for the Fighting Camels, their victory bumped their record up to 13-16.

Thursday's match is shaping up to be a scrappy game: Charleston have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 40 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Campbell, though, as they've been averaging only 32.9 rebounds per game. Given Charleston's sizable advantage in that area, the Fighting Camels will need to find a way to close that gap.

Everything went Charleston's way against the Fighting Camels in their previous matchup back in January as the Cougars made off with a 90-67 win. Does Charleston have another victory up their sleeve, or will the Fighting Camels turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

Charleston has won both of the games they've played against Campbell in the last 9 years.