Drexel Dragons @ Charleston Cougars

Current Records: Drexel 15-9, Charleston 17-7

When: Saturday, February 10, 2024 at 3:30 p.m. ET

Where: TD Arena -- Charleston, South Carolina

Follow: CBS Sports App

We've got another exciting Coastal Athletic matchup on schedule as the Charleston Cougars and the Drexel Dragons are set to tip at 3:30 p.m. ET on February 10th at TD Arena. Charleston will be strutting in after a win while the Dragons will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Charleston was the big favorite in their most recent matchup, and for good reason. Everything went their way against the Aggies on Thursday as the Cougars made off with a 80-58 win. The win made it back-to-back wins for Charleston.

Reyne Smith and Ben Burnham were among the main playmakers for Charleston as the former scored 17 points and the latter scored 21 points along with two steals. Burnham is trending in the right direction, as he's improved his point production for four games straight.

Meanwhile, Drexel managed to keep up with the Seahawks until halftime on Thursday, but things quickly went downhill from there. The Dragons were the victim of a bruising 75-56 loss at the hands of the Seahawks. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points Drexel has scored all season.

Drexel's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of Jamie Bergens, who scored 16 points, and Amari Williams who scored six points along with 14 rebounds. Bergens didn't help Drexel's cause all that much against the Hawks last Thursday but the same can't be said for this match.

The Cougars are on a roll lately: they've won 13 of their last 16 contests, which provided a nice bump to their 17-7 record this season. As for the Dragons, their loss was their third straight on the road, which dropped their record down to 15-9.

Saturday's contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Charleston have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 40.8 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Drexel struggles in that department as they've been averaging 40.2 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Charleston and the Dragons were neck-and-neck in their previous meeting back in February of 2023, but the Cougars came up empty-handed after a 70-69 defeat. Will Charleston have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Charleston has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Drexel.