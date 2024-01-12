Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between Charleston and the win they were favored to collect coming into this evening. They have jumped out to a quick 41-34 lead against Elon.

Charleston entered the match having won seven straight and they're just one half away from another. Will they make it eight, or will Elon step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

Elon Phoenix @ Charleston Cougars

Current Records: Elon 8-7, Charleston 11-4

How To Watch

What to Know

Elon has quite the challenge ahead of them as they're expected to be blown off the court. The Elon Phoenix and the Charleston Cougars will face off in a Coastal Athletic battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at TD Arena. Elon is hoping to put an end to a seven-game streak of away losses dating back to last season.

Winning is just a little bit easier when you outrebound your opponent 18 to 5 on the offensive boards, a fact Elon proved on Saturday. They strolled past the Aggies with points to spare, taking the game 77-59.

Meanwhile, Charleston had already won six in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 14.8 points), and they went ahead and made it seven on Saturday. They rang in the new year with a 93-87 victory over the Seawolves. Having run the score up that high, both teams might be doing some extra defensive drills very soon.

The Phoenix now have a winning record of 8-7. As for the Cougars, they have been performing incredibly well recently as they've won ten of their last 11 contests, which provided a nice bump to their 11-4 record this season.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the pair are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Elon hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 79.6 points per game. However, it's not like Charleston struggles in that department as they've been averaging 79.1 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Elon suffered a grim 88-66 defeat to Charleston when the teams last played back in February of 2023. Can Elon avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Charleston is a big 16.5-point favorite against Elon, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cougars as a 17-point favorite.

The oddsmakers are expecting fireworks from the offense and set the over/under at a high 159.5 points.

Series History

Charleston has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Elon.