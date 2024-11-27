Halftime Report

After a tough loss on the road their last time out, Charleston looks much better today on their home court. They have jumped out to a quick 38-30 lead against N. Kentucky.

If Charleston keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 5-2 in no time. On the other hand, N. Kentucky will have to make due with a 1-5 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

N. Kentucky Norse @ Charleston Cougars

Current Records: N. Kentucky 1-4, Charleston 4-2

How To Watch

What to Know

N. Kentucky has enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will square off against the Charleston Cougars at 1:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at TD Arena. The Norse have been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last three games.

N. Kentucky is headed in fresh off scoring the most points they have all season. They claimed a resounding 85-59 victory over Kentucky State. The win was a breath of fresh air for the Norse as it put an end to their five-game losing streak dating back to last season.

N. Kentucky was working as a unit and finished the game with 24 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Kentucky State only posted eight.

Meanwhile, Charleston took a serious blow against Rhode Island on Sunday, falling 91-53. The Cougars were in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 45-16.

N. Kentucky made their fans wait, but they finally earned their first win of the season to make their record 1-4. As for Charleston, their defeat ended a seven-game streak of away wins dating back to last season and brought them to 4-2.

N. Kentucky is hoping to beat the odds on Wednesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. This contest might not be the best time to bet them against the spread since they've let bettors down the last five times they've played.

Odds

Charleston is a solid 6-point favorite against N. Kentucky, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cougars as a 6.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 142.5 points.

