Who's Playing

N. Kentucky Norse @ Charleston Cougars

Current Records: N. Kentucky 1-4, Charleston 4-2

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, November 27, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET

Wednesday, November 27, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET Where: TD Arena -- Charleston, South Carolina

TD Arena -- Charleston, South Carolina TV: FloSports

FloSports Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

N. Kentucky has enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will venture away from home to challenge the Charleston Cougars at 1:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at TD Arena. The Norse have been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last three games.

N. Kentucky is headed in fresh off scoring the most points they have all season. They put a hurting on Kentucky State to the tune of 85-59 on Saturday. The victory was a breath of fresh air for the Norse as it put an end to their five-game losing streak dating back to last season.

N. Kentucky was working as a unit and finished the game with 24 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Kentucky State only posted eight.

Meanwhile, it's never fun to lose, and it's even less fun to lose 91-53, which was the final score in Charleston's tilt against Rhode Island on Sunday. The Cougars were in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 45-16.

N. Kentucky made their fans wait, but they finally earned their first win of the season to make their record 1-4. As for Charleston, their loss ended a seven-game streak of away wins dating back to last season and brought them to 4-2.