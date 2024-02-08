Who's Playing

North Carolina A&T Aggies @ Charleston Cougars

Current Records: North Carolina A&T 7-16, Charleston 16-7

How To Watch

When: Thursday, February 8, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday, February 8, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET Where: TD Arena -- Charleston, South Carolina

TD Arena -- Charleston, South Carolina TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

North Carolina A&T has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Charleston Cougars will face off in a Coastal Athletic battle at 8:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at TD Arena.

On Saturday, the Aggies were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap as they fell 69-65 to the Phoenix.

North Carolina A&T's loss came about despite a quality game from Camian Shell, who scored 22 points along with seven assists and five rebounds. Shell didn't help North Carolina A&T's cause all that much against the Pirates on Thursday but the same can't be said for this match. Jalal McKie was another key contributor, scoring 23 points.

Meanwhile, even though William & Mary scored an imposing 83 points on Saturday, Charleston still came out on top. The Cougars slipped by the Tribe 84-83.

Ben Burnham was the offensive standout of the contest as he scored 20 points along with seven rebounds and two steals. He is trending in the right direction, as he's improved his point production for three games straight. Another player making a difference was James Scott, who scored eight points along with five rebounds and two steals.

The Aggies' loss ended a three-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 7-16. As for the Cougars, they are on a roll lately: they've won 12 of their last 15 contests, which provided a nice bump to their 16-7 record this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: North Carolina A&T haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 9.3 turnovers per game. However, it's not like Charleston struggles in that department as they've been averaging only 10.3 turnovers per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

North Carolina A&T opened the new year with a less-than-successful 92-79 defeat to the Cougars. Can North Carolina A&T avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Charleston won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.