Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between Charleston and the victory they were favored to collect coming into this evening. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead North Carolina A&T 40-27.

If Charleston keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 17-7 in no time. On the other hand, North Carolina A&T will have to make due with a 7-17 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

North Carolina A&T Aggies @ Charleston Cougars

Current Records: North Carolina A&T 7-16, Charleston 16-7

How To Watch

When: Thursday, February 8, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Where: TD Arena -- Charleston, South Carolina

TD Arena -- Charleston, South Carolina TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $12.00

What to Know

If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for Charleston. They and the North Carolina A&T Aggies will face off in a Coastal Athletic battle at 8:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at TD Arena. North Carolina A&T took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on Charleston, who comes in off a win.

Even though William & Mary scored an imposing 83 points on Saturday, Charleston still came out on top. The Cougars pulled ahead with a 84-83 photo finish over the Tribe.

Ben Burnham was the offensive standout of the match as he scored 20 points along with seven rebounds and two steals. He is trending in the right direction, as he's improved his point production for three games straight. The team also got some help courtesy of James Scott, who scored eight points along with five rebounds and two steals.

Meanwhile, the Aggies were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Saturday as they fell 69-65 to the Phoenix.

Camian Shell put forth a good effort for the losing side as he scored 22 points along with seven assists and five rebounds. He didn't help North Carolina A&T's cause all that much against the Pirates on Thursday but the same can't be said for this contest. Jalal McKie was another key contributor, scoring 23 points.

The Cougars are on a roll lately: they've won 12 of their last 15 matches, which provided a nice bump to their 16-7 record this season. As for the Aggies, their loss ended a three-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 7-16.

Thursday's matchup is shaping up to be a scrappy game: Charleston have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 40.4 rebounds per game. It's a different story for North Carolina A&T, though, as they've been averaging only 30.8 rebounds per game. Given Charleston's sizable advantage in that area, the Aggies will need to find a way to close that gap.

Charleston beat the Aggies 92-79 in their previous matchup back in January of 2023. Will Charleston repeat their success, or do the Aggies have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Charleston is a big 19.5-point favorite against North Carolina A&T, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 19.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 157 points.

Series History

Charleston won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.