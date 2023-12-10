Who's Playing

Rhode Island Rams @ Charleston Cougars

Current Records: Rhode Island 5-4, Charleston 4-4

How To Watch

What to Know

After seven games on the road, Charleston is heading back home. They will take on the Rhode Island Rams at 2:00 p.m. ET on Sunday. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

It's hard to win when your shooting is a whole 19.2% worse than the opposition, a fact Charleston found out the hard way last Saturday. They took a hard 90-74 fall against the Owls.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the most dominant came from Reyne Smith, who scored 14 points.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Rhode Island last Wednesday, but the final result did not. They fell just short of the Bears by a score of 67-64. Rhode Island has struggled against Brown recently, as their match on Wednesday was their third consecutive lost matchup.

Despite their loss, Rhode Island saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. David Fuchs, who scored 11 points along with 8 rebounds, was perhaps the best of all. The team also got some help courtesy of Jaden House, who scored 16 points along with 5 rebounds.

The Cougars' defeat dropped their record down to 4-4. As for the Rams, they bumped their record down to 5-4 with that defeat, which was their fifth straight at home.

Looking ahead, Charleston is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by ten points.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Charleston have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 38 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Rhode Island struggles in that department as they've been even better at 40.2 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

Charleston is a big 10-point favorite against Rhode Island, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Cougars, as the game opened with the Cougars as a 8-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 148.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Charleston and Rhode Island both have 1 win in their last 2 games.