Who's Playing

Rhode Island Rams @ Charleston Cougars

Current Records: Rhode Island 5-4, Charleston 4-4

How To Watch

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 2 p.m. ET

Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 2 p.m. ET Where: TD Arena -- Charleston, South Carolina

TD Arena -- Charleston, South Carolina Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The Rhode Island Rams will head out on the road to face off against the Charleston Cougars at 2:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at TD Arena. Given that the two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.

The point spread may have favored Rhode Island on Wednesday, but the final result did not. They fell just short of the Bears by a score of 67-64. It was the first time this season that Rhode Island let down their fans at home.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the most dominant came from David Fuchs, who scored 11 points along with 8 rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Jaden House, who scored 16 points along with 5 rebounds.

Meanwhile, after a string of three wins, Charleston's good fortune finally ran out on Saturday. They received a tough blow as they fell 90-74 to the Owls. Charleston found out winning isn't easy when your shooting is a whole 19.2% worse than the opposition.

Like Rhode Island, Charleston lost despite seeing results from several players. Reyne Smith led the charge by scoring 14 points.

The Rams bumped their record down to 5-4 with that defeat, which was their fifth straight at home. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 83.2 points per game. As for the Cougars, their loss dropped their record down to 4-4.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: Rhode Island has themselves a killer kicker this season, having drained 48.3% of their shots per game. It's a different story for Charleston , though, as they've only drained 39.7% of theirs this season. Given Rhode Island's sizeable advantage in that area, Charleston will need to find a way to close that gap. Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NCAA Basketball content.

Rhode Island came up short against Charleston when the teams last played back in November of 2018, falling 66-55. Can Rhode Island avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Charleston and Rhode Island both have 1 win in their last 2 games.