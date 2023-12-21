Who's Playing

Current Records: Saint Joseph's 9-2, Charleston 7-4

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

What to Know

The Charleston Cougars' homestand continues as they prepare to take on the Saint Joseph's Hawks at 7:00 p.m. ET on December 21st at TD Arena. Keep an eye on the score for this one: the two teams posted some lofty point totals in their previous games.

On Monday, the Cougars had just enough and edged the Chanticleers out 84-81. The overall outcome was as expected, but Coastal Carolina made it much more of a match than the oddsmakers had predicted.

Meanwhile, Saint Joseph's came tearing into Saturday's matchup with five straight wins (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 10.2 points) and they left with even more momentum. Everything went their way against the Gaels as the Hawks made off with a 83-58 victory. With Saint Joseph's ahead 45-22 at the half, the matchup was all but over already.

Among those leading the charge was Erik Reynolds II, who went 6 for 8 from beyond the arc en route to 26 points and 4 assists. He continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last three games he's played. Cameron Brown was another key contributor, scoring 17 points along with seven rebounds.

The Cougars pushed their record up to 7-4 with that win, which was their eighth straight at home dating back to last season. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 86.6 points per game. As for the Hawks, their victory bumped their record up to 9-2.

Thursday's game is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Charleston have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 38.5 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Saint Joseph's struggles in that department as they've been averaging 37.6 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.