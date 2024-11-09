Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between Charleston and the win they were favored to collect coming into this evening. They have jumped out to a quick 33-32 lead against South Florida.

If Charleston keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 2-0 in no time. On the other hand, South Florida will have to make due with an 0-2 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

South Florida Bulls @ Charleston Cougars

Current Records: South Florida 0-1, Charleston 1-0

How To Watch

What to Know

The South Florida Bulls will face off against the Charleston Cougars at 7:00 p.m. ET on Friday at TD Arena. Keep an eye on the score for this one: the two teams posted some lofty point totals in their previous games.

South Florida can't be to happy about their upcoming road matchup considering what happened when they opened their season on the away from home on Monday. They took a 98-83 bruising from Florida. The Bulls got off to an early lead (up 13 with 6:15 left in the first quarter), but sadly they weren't able to maintain that momentum.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the best came from Kobe Knox, who went 5 for 9 en route to 14 points plus five rebounds. Another player making a difference was Jimmie Williams, who posted ten points along with two steals.

Meanwhile, Charleston was able to grind out a solid victory over S. Illinois on Monday, taking the game 90-80.

Charleston's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Ante Brzovic led the charge by almost dropping a double-double on 27 points and nine rebounds. CJ Fulton was another key player, scoring 17 points plus seven assists.

South Florida is hoping to beat the odds on Friday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They finished last season with an 18-7-3 record against the spread.

Even though the team is expected to lose, South Florida was a solid 8-3 as the underdog last season, so don't count them out. Bulls fans who chose to bet on their team sure did well last year: betting $100 on them to win every match netted those bettors $1,524.24. On the other hand, Charleston will play as the favorite, and the team was 20-4 as such last season.

Odds

Charleston is a 3.5-point favorite against South Florida, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Cougars, as the game opened with the Cougars as a 1.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 155 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.