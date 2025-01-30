Who's Playing

Stony Brook Seawolves @ Charleston Cougars

Current Records: Stony Brook 5-16, Charleston 16-5

How To Watch

When: Thursday, January 30, 2025 at 6 p.m. ET

Thursday, January 30, 2025 at 6 p.m. ET Where: TD Arena -- Charleston, South Carolina

TD Arena -- Charleston, South Carolina TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Charleston is 4-0 against Stony Brook since February of 2023, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Thursday. Both will face off in a Coastal Athletic battle at 6:00 p.m. ET at TD Arena. The Cougars are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 78.5 points per game this season.

Charleston is returning to their home court after beating Elon on theirs, despite the fact Elon has dominated at home this season. Charleston came out on top against Elon by a score of 76-62 on Saturday.

Among those leading the charge was Ante Brzovic, who dropped a double-double on 18 points and 12 rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Lazar Djokovic, who dropped a double-double on 13 points and 11 rebounds.

Charleston smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 19 offensive rebounds. That's the most offensive rebounds they've posted since back in February of 2024.

Meanwhile, Stony Brook finally caught a break after eight consecutive losses. They strolled past North Carolina A&T with points to spare on Saturday, taking the game 89-74. The high-flying offensive performance was a huge turnaround for the Seawolves considering their 54-point performance the contest before.

Stony Brook's win was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was CJ Luster II, who went 9 for 13 en route to 31 points. Luster II's performance made up for a slower match against Campbell on Thursday. Another player making a difference was Andre Snoddy, who dropped a double-double on 22 points and 13 rebounds.

Charleston is on a roll lately: they've won 12 of their last 15 games, which provided a nice bump to their 16-5 record this season. As for Stony Brook, their victory ended a four-game drought at home and bumped them up to 5-16.

Thursday's matchup is shaping up to be a scrappy contest: Charleston has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 36.6 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Stony Brook, though, as they've been averaging only 33.1. Given Charleston's sizable advantage in that area, Stony Brook will need to find a way to close that gap.

Charleston came out on top in a nail-biter against Stony Brook in their previous matchup back in March of 2024, sneaking past 82-79. Will Charleston repeat their success, or does Stony Brook have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Charleston has won all of the games they've played against Stony Brook in the last 2 years.