Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between Charleston and the win they were favored to collect coming into this evening. A win is still up for grabs for either team after one quarter, but Charleston is up 37-34 over the Seahawks.

Charleston came into the game with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

UNCW Seahawks @ Charleston Cougars

Current Records: UNCW 14-6, Charleston 15-6

How To Watch

What to Know

After three games on the road, Charleston is heading back home. They and the UNCW Seahawks will face off in a Coastal Athletic battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at TD Arena. UNCW took a loss in their last matchup and will be looking to turn the tables on Charleston, who comes in off a win.

Last Saturday, the Cougars got the win against the Fighting Camels by a conclusive 90-67.

Meanwhile, UNCW unfortunately witnessed the end of their five-game winning streak on Saturday. They fell 86-78 to the Seawolves. UNCW didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the best came from Trazarien White, who dropped a double-double on 26 points and ten rebounds. He didn't help UNCW's cause all that much against the Huskies on Thursday but the same can't be said for this match. KJ Jenkins was another key contributor, scoring 19 points along with two steals.

Even though they lost, UNCW smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 22 offensive rebounds. That's the most offensive rebounds they've managed all season.

The Cougars are on a roll lately: they've won 11 of their last 13 contests, which provided a nice bump to their 15-6 record this season. As for the Seahawks, their defeat dropped their record down to 14-6.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Charleston haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 10.4 turnovers per game. However, it's not like UNCW (currently ranked second in turnovers per game) struggles in that department as they've been averaging only 8.7 turnovers per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Going forward, Charleston is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 4.5 points. For those looking to play the spread, keep Charleston's opponent in mind: they have a subpar 1-9 record against the spread vs the Seahawks over their last ten matchups.

Odds

Charleston is a 4.5-point favorite against UNCW, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cougars as a 3.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 155.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

UNCW has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Charleston.