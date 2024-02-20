Halftime Report

Who's Playing

William & Mary Tribe @ Charleston Cougars

Current Records: William & Mary 8-18, Charleston 19-7

How To Watch

When: Monday, February 19, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Monday, February 19, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET Where: TD Arena -- Charleston, South Carolina

TD Arena -- Charleston, South Carolina TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $13.00

What to Know

If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for Charleston. They and the William & Mary Tribe will face off in a Coastal Athletic battle at 8:00 p.m. ET on Monday at TD Arena. William & Mary is crawling into this game hobbled by five consecutive losses, while Charleston will bounce in with four consecutive wins.

Winning is just a little bit easier when you outrebound your opponent 19 to 8 on the offensive boards, a fact Charleston proved on Thursday. They managed a 77-73 victory over the Huskies.

Meanwhile, the Tribe couldn't handle the Tigers on Thursday and fell 61-52. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points William & Mary has scored all season.

The Cougars' win was their fourth straight on the road, which pushed their record up to 19-7. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 89.5 points per game. As for the Tribe, they have traveled a rocky road recently having lost nine of their last ten matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 8-18 record this season.

Keep an eye on the arc in Monday's matchup: Charleston have made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 10.4 threes per game. However, it's not like William & Mary struggles in that department as they've been averaging 8.7 threes per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Charleston won a contest that couldn't have been any closer in their previous matchup on February 3rd, slipping by the Tribe 84-83. Will Charleston repeat their success, or do the Tribe have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Charleston is a big 17.5-point favorite against William & Mary, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cougars as a 17-point favorite.

The over/under is 150.5 points.

Series History

Charleston has won 7 out of their last 10 games against William & Mary.