Halftime Report
Fortunes may be turning around for William & Mary after losing five in a row. Sitting on a score of 26-25, they have looked like the better team, but there's still one more half to play. The finale is shaping up to be a lot like these teams' last head-to-head, which was decided by just one point.
William & Mary came into the contest with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.
Who's Playing
William & Mary Tribe @ Charleston Cougars
Current Records: William & Mary 8-18, Charleston 19-7
How To Watch
- When: Monday, February 19, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: TD Arena -- Charleston, South Carolina
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV
- Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Ticket Cost: $13.00
What to Know
If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for Charleston. They and the William & Mary Tribe will face off in a Coastal Athletic battle at 8:00 p.m. ET on Monday at TD Arena. William & Mary is crawling into this game hobbled by five consecutive losses, while Charleston will bounce in with four consecutive wins.
Winning is just a little bit easier when you outrebound your opponent 19 to 8 on the offensive boards, a fact Charleston proved on Thursday. They managed a 77-73 victory over the Huskies.
Meanwhile, the Tribe couldn't handle the Tigers on Thursday and fell 61-52. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points William & Mary has scored all season.
The Cougars' win was their fourth straight on the road, which pushed their record up to 19-7. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 89.5 points per game. As for the Tribe, they have traveled a rocky road recently having lost nine of their last ten matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 8-18 record this season.
Keep an eye on the arc in Monday's matchup: Charleston have made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 10.4 threes per game. However, it's not like William & Mary struggles in that department as they've been averaging 8.7 threes per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.
Charleston won a contest that couldn't have been any closer in their previous matchup on February 3rd, slipping by the Tribe 84-83. Will Charleston repeat their success, or do the Tribe have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.
Odds
Charleston is a big 17.5-point favorite against William & Mary, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cougars as a 17-point favorite.
The over/under is 150.5 points.
Series History
Charleston has won 7 out of their last 10 games against William & Mary.
- Feb 03, 2024 - Charleston 84 vs. William & Mary 83
- Jan 16, 2023 - Charleston 82 vs. William & Mary 54
- Feb 03, 2022 - Charleston 84 vs. William & Mary 61
- Jan 25, 2022 - Charleston 74 vs. William & Mary 73
- Feb 06, 2020 - Charleston 68 vs. William & Mary 50
- Jan 11, 2020 - William & Mary 67 vs. Charleston 56
- Feb 21, 2019 - William & Mary 86 vs. Charleston 84
- Jan 26, 2019 - Charleston 74 vs. William & Mary 59
- Mar 05, 2018 - Charleston 83 vs. William & Mary 73
- Feb 24, 2018 - William & Mary 114 vs. Charleston 104