Who's Playing

Gardner-Webb Bulldogs @ Charleston Southern Buccaneers

Current Records: Gardner-Webb 11-14, Charleston Southern 8-15

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, February 14, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, February 14, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Buccaneer Fieldhouse -- Charleston, South Carolina

Buccaneer Fieldhouse -- Charleston, South Carolina

What to Know

Charleston Southern is 2-8 against the Bulldogs since February of 2019 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Wednesday. Both teams will face off in a Big South battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at Buccaneer Fieldhouse. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

After soaring to 83 points the game before, Charleston Southern faltered in their matchup on Wednesday. They suffered a bruising 67-46 loss at the hands of the Eagles. Charleston Southern has not had much luck with the Eagles recently, as the team's come up short the last eight times they've met.

Meanwhile, the Bulldogs ended up a good deal behind the Panthers on Saturday and lost 78-62. Gardner-Webb has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

The Buccaneers' defeat dropped their record down to 8-15. As for the Bulldogs, their loss ended a four-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 11-14.

Charleston Southern beat the Bulldogs 86-74 in their previous matchup back in January. Will Charleston Southern repeat their success, or do the Bulldogs have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Gardner-Webb has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Charleston Southern.