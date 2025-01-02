Who's Playing
Gardner-Webb Bulldogs @ Charleston Southern Buccaneers
Current Records: Gardner-Webb 5-8, Charleston Southern 4-11
How To Watch
- When: Thursday, January 2, 2025 at 1 p.m. ET
- Where: Buccaneer Fieldhouse -- Charleston, South Carolina
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
What to Know
Gardner-Webb is preparing for their first Big South matchup of the season on Thursday. They and the Charleston Southern Buccaneers will face off at 1:00 p.m. ET at Buccaneer Fieldhouse. Keep an eye on the score for this one: both posted some lofty point totals in their previous games.
Having struggled with five defeats in a row, Gardner-Webb finally turned things around against East Carolina last Saturday. They came out on top against the Pirates by a score of 84-79.
Among those leading the charge was Darryl Simmons II, who went 9 for 12 en route to 29 points plus five rebounds. The dominant performance also gave him a new career-high in three-point shooting accuracy (83.3%). Another player making a difference was Isaiah Richards, who dropped a double-double on 12 points and 13 rebounds.
Meanwhile, there's no place like home for Charleston Southern, who bounced back after a tough loss on the road on Sunday. They walked away with a 95-89 victory over Columbia Int. on Saturday. The win was a breath of fresh air for the Buccaneers as it put an end to their four-game losing streak.
Charleston Southern smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 19 offensive rebounds. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now pulled down at least ten offensive rebounds in five consecutive contests.
Gardner-Webb's victory ended a five-game drought on the road and puts them at 5-8. As for Charleston Southern, their win bumped their record up to 4-11.
Gardner-Webb beat Charleston Southern 85-77 in their previous meeting back in February. Does Gardner-Webb have another victory up their sleeve, or will Charleston Southern turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.
Series History
Gardner-Webb has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Charleston Southern.
- Feb 14, 2024 - Gardner-Webb 85 vs. Charleston Southern 77
- Jan 10, 2024 - Charleston Southern 86 vs. Gardner-Webb 74
- Feb 01, 2023 - Gardner-Webb 67 vs. Charleston Southern 59
- Dec 29, 2022 - Gardner-Webb 83 vs. Charleston Southern 63
- Feb 12, 2022 - Gardner-Webb 82 vs. Charleston Southern 65
- Jan 05, 2022 - Gardner-Webb 88 vs. Charleston Southern 63
- Jan 25, 2021 - Gardner-Webb 80 vs. Charleston Southern 71
- Jan 24, 2021 - Gardner-Webb 74 vs. Charleston Southern 62
- Feb 27, 2020 - Gardner-Webb 83 vs. Charleston Southern 74
- Jan 25, 2020 - Charleston Southern 92 vs. Gardner-Webb 83