Who's Playing

Gardner-Webb Bulldogs @ Charleston Southern Buccaneers

Current Records: Gardner-Webb 5-8, Charleston Southern 4-11

How To Watch

When: Thursday, January 2, 2025 at 1 p.m. ET

Thursday, January 2, 2025 at 1 p.m. ET Where: Buccaneer Fieldhouse -- Charleston, South Carolina

Buccaneer Fieldhouse -- Charleston, South Carolina TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Gardner-Webb is preparing for their first Big South matchup of the season on Thursday. They and the Charleston Southern Buccaneers will face off at 1:00 p.m. ET at Buccaneer Fieldhouse. Keep an eye on the score for this one: both posted some lofty point totals in their previous games.

Having struggled with five defeats in a row, Gardner-Webb finally turned things around against East Carolina last Saturday. They came out on top against the Pirates by a score of 84-79.

Among those leading the charge was Darryl Simmons II, who went 9 for 12 en route to 29 points plus five rebounds. The dominant performance also gave him a new career-high in three-point shooting accuracy (83.3%). Another player making a difference was Isaiah Richards, who dropped a double-double on 12 points and 13 rebounds.

Meanwhile, there's no place like home for Charleston Southern, who bounced back after a tough loss on the road on Sunday. They walked away with a 95-89 victory over Columbia Int. on Saturday. The win was a breath of fresh air for the Buccaneers as it put an end to their four-game losing streak.

Charleston Southern smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 19 offensive rebounds. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now pulled down at least ten offensive rebounds in five consecutive contests.

Gardner-Webb's victory ended a five-game drought on the road and puts them at 5-8. As for Charleston Southern, their win bumped their record up to 4-11.

Gardner-Webb beat Charleston Southern 85-77 in their previous meeting back in February. Does Gardner-Webb have another victory up their sleeve, or will Charleston Southern turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

Gardner-Webb has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Charleston Southern.