Who's Playing

Gardner-Webb Bulldogs @ Charleston Southern Buccaneers

Current Records: Gardner-Webb 11-14, Charleston Southern 8-15

How To Watch

What to Know

Charleston Southern will be in front of their home fans on Wednesday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They and the Gardner-Webb Bulldogs will face off in a Big South battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at Buccaneer Fieldhouse. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

After soaring to 83 points the game before, Charleston Southern faltered in their matchup on Wednesday. They were the victim of a bruising 67-46 defeat at the hands of the Eagles. Charleston Southern has struggled against the Eagles recently, as their game on Wednesday was their ninth consecutive lost matchup.

Meanwhile, the Bulldogs lost to the Panthers at home by a decisive 78-62 margin on Saturday. Gardner-Webb has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

The Buccaneers' loss dropped their record down to 8-15. As for the Bulldogs, their loss ended a four-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 11-14.

Charleston Southern was able to grind out a solid victory over the Bulldogs in their previous matchup back in January, winning 86-74. Will Charleston Southern repeat their success, or do the Bulldogs have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Gardner-Webb is a 5-point favorite against Charleston Southern, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 143.5 points.

Series History

Gardner-Webb has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Charleston Southern.