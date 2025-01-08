Who's Playing

High Point Panthers @ Charleston Southern Buccaneers

Current Records: High Point 13-4, Charleston Southern 5-12

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, January 8, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, January 8, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Buccaneer Fieldhouse -- Charleston, South Carolina

Buccaneer Fieldhouse -- Charleston, South Carolina TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting Big South matchup on schedule as the High Point Panthers and the Charleston Southern Buccaneers are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Buccaneer Fieldhouse. The Panthers are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 78.8 points per game this season.

The experts predicted High Point would be headed in after a win, but UNC-Ash. made sure that didn't happen. High Point took a 103-99 hit to the loss column at the hands of UNC-Ash. Having run the score up that high, both teams might be doing some extra defensive drills very soon.

Meanwhile, Charleston Southern came up short against Longwood on Saturday and fell 83-78.

Charleston Southern struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only five offensive rebounds. That's the fewest offensive rebounds they've posted since back in February of 2024.

High Point's defeat dropped their record down to 13-4. As for Charleston Southern, their loss was their fifth straight on the road, which dropped their record down to 5-12.

High Point strolled past Charleston Southern when the teams last played back in February of 2024 by a score of 74-59. Does High Point have another victory up their sleeve, or will Charleston Southern turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

Charleston Southern has won 6 out of their last 10 games against High Point.