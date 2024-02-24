Who's Playing

High Point Panthers @ Charleston Southern Buccaneers

Current Records: High Point 22-6, Charleston Southern 9-17

High Point has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Charleston Southern Buccaneers will face off in a Big South battle at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Buccaneer Fieldhouse. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Winning is just a little bit easier when you outrebound your opponent 19 to 6 on the offensive boards, a fact High Point proved on Saturday. Everything went their way against the Highlanders as the Panthers made off with a 99-74 victory. The match was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 52-33.

Charleston Southern can finally bid farewell to their three-game losing streak thanks to their game on Wednesday. They came out on top in a nail-biter against the Spartans and snuck past 63-60. The victory was just what Charleston Southern needed coming off of a 86-55 loss in their prior match.

The Panthers are on a roll lately: they've won 14 of their last 16 matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 22-6 record this season. As for the Buccaneers, their victory bumped their record up to 9-17.

Both teams pleased both fans and bettors in their last matches by winning and covering the spread. Looking forward, High Point shouldn't be too worried about this matchup, as the experts have them favored by 11 points. This contest will be Charleston Southern's 15th straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 7-7 against the spread).

High Point was able to grind out a solid win over the Buccaneers in their previous matchup back in January, winning 86-79. The rematch might be a little tougher for High Point since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

High Point is a big 11-point favorite against Charleston Southern, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Panthers as a 12-point favorite.

The over/under is 151 points.

Charleston Southern has won 6 out of their last 10 games against High Point.