Who's Playing
Longwood Lancers @ Charleston Southern Buccaneers
Current Records: Longwood 16-7, Charleston Southern 7-16
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, February 1, 2025 at 2 p.m. ET
- Where: Buccaneer Fieldhouse -- Charleston, South Carolina
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Ticket Cost: $19.00
What to Know
Longwood is 8-2 against Charleston Southern since January of 2020, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Both will face off in a Big South battle at 2:00 p.m. ET at Buccaneer Fieldhouse. Keep an eye on the score for this one: the two teams posted some lofty point totals in their previous games.
The experts predicted Longwood would be headed in after a win, but Gardner-Webb made sure that didn't happen. Longwood took a 92-87 hit to the loss column at the hands of Gardner-Webb on Wednesday. The Lancers' loss signaled the end of their three-game winning streak.
Meanwhile, Charleston Southern beat SC Upstate 82-75 on Wednesday.
Longwood's defeat dropped their record down to 16-7. As for Charleston Southern, their victory ended a seven-game drought on the road and puts them at 7-16.
Going forward, Longwood is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 4.5 points.
Longwood was able to grind out a solid win over Charleston Southern in their previous matchup back in January, winning 83-78. The rematch might be a little tougher for Longwood since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.
Odds
Longwood is a 4.5-point favorite against Charleston Southern, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Lancers as a 4-point favorite.
The over/under is 145.5 points.
Series History
Longwood has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Charleston Southern.
- Jan 04, 2025 - Longwood 83 vs. Charleston Southern 78
- Feb 03, 2024 - Charleston Southern 83 vs. Longwood 77
- Jan 06, 2024 - Longwood 77 vs. Charleston Southern 56
- Jan 28, 2023 - Charleston Southern 75 vs. Longwood 63
- Jan 04, 2023 - Longwood 79 vs. Charleston Southern 74
- Feb 05, 2022 - Longwood 69 vs. Charleston Southern 67
- Feb 19, 2021 - Longwood 64 vs. Charleston Southern 58
- Feb 18, 2021 - Longwood 70 vs. Charleston Southern 62
- Feb 06, 2020 - Longwood 71 vs. Charleston Southern 63
- Jan 08, 2020 - Longwood 74 vs. Charleston Southern 56