Who's Playing

Longwood Lancers @ Charleston Southern Buccaneers

Current Records: Longwood 16-7, Charleston Southern 7-16

How To Watch

What to Know

Longwood is 8-2 against Charleston Southern since January of 2020, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Both will face off in a Big South battle at 2:00 p.m. ET at Buccaneer Fieldhouse. Keep an eye on the score for this one: the two teams posted some lofty point totals in their previous games.

The experts predicted Longwood would be headed in after a win, but Gardner-Webb made sure that didn't happen. Longwood took a 92-87 hit to the loss column at the hands of Gardner-Webb on Wednesday. The Lancers' loss signaled the end of their three-game winning streak.

Meanwhile, Charleston Southern beat SC Upstate 82-75 on Wednesday.

Longwood's defeat dropped their record down to 16-7. As for Charleston Southern, their victory ended a seven-game drought on the road and puts them at 7-16.

Going forward, Longwood is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 4.5 points.

Longwood was able to grind out a solid win over Charleston Southern in their previous matchup back in January, winning 83-78. The rematch might be a little tougher for Longwood since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Longwood is a 4.5-point favorite against Charleston Southern, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Lancers as a 4-point favorite.

The over/under is 145.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Longwood has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Charleston Southern.