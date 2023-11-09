Who's Playing

North Florida Ospreys @ Charleston Southern Buccaneers

Current Records: North Florida 1-0, Charleston Southern 1-0

How To Watch

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Buccaneer Fieldhouse -- Charleston, South Carolina

Buccaneer Fieldhouse -- Charleston, South Carolina Online Streaming: Catch select NCAA Basketball matches on fuboTV

What to Know

The North Florida Ospreys will head out on the road to face off against the Charleston Southern Buccaneers at 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Buccaneer Fieldhouse. Keep an eye on the score for this one: both teams posted some lofty point totals in their previous games.

North Florida took care of business in their home opener on Monday (and then some). They claimed a resounding 92-55 victory over the Mariners at home. Winning is a bit easier when you nail 11 more threes than your opponent, as North Florida did.

Meanwhile, the Buccaneers humbled the Eagles with a 94-59 smackdown. With Charleston Southern ahead 50-31 at the half, the match was all but over already.

The Ospreys and the Buccaneers both started their seasons with a win, but there can be only one on Thursday.

North Florida beat Charleston Southern 68-61 in their previous matchup back in December of 2018. The rematch might be a little tougher for North Florida since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

North Florida has won both of the games they've played against Charleston Southern in the last 5 years.