Halftime Report

Presbyterian is on the road but looking no worse for wear. They have jumped out to a quick 35-25 lead against Charleston Southern.

Presbyterian came into the matchup with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Presbyterian Blue Hose @ Charleston Southern Buccaneers

Current Records: Presbyterian 8-7, Charleston Southern 4-9

How To Watch

What to Know

Charleston Southern will be in front of their home fans on Wednesday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. The Charleston Southern Buccaneers and the Presbyterian Blue Hose will face off in a Big South battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at Buccaneer Fieldhouse.

It's hard to win when your shooting is a whole 22.8% worse than the opposition, a fact Charleston Southern found out the hard way on Friday. They took a serious blow against the Tar Heels, falling 105-60. Charleston Southern was in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 51-28.

Charleston Southern's loss came about despite a quality game from A'lahn Sumler, who scored 21 points.

Meanwhile, Presbyterian's three-game losing streak finally came to an end on Saturday. They blew past the Wildcats 91-67. The win was just what Presbyterian needed coming off of a 91-68 defeat in their prior matchup.

The Buccaneers bumped their record down to 4-9 with that loss, which was their 11th straight on the road dating back to last season. Those losses could be blamed on the team's lackluster offensive performance across that stretch, as they only averaged 60.7 points per game. As for the Blue Hose, they now have a winning record of 8-7.

Everything came up roses for Charleston Southern against Presbyterian in their previous meeting back in February of 2023 as the squad secured a 85-59 win. Will Charleston Southern repeat their success, or does Presbyterian have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Presbyterian is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Charleston Southern, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Blue Hose as a 1-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 142.5 points.

Series History

Charleston Southern has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Presbyterian.