Who's Playing

Presbyterian Blue Hose @ Charleston Southern Buccaneers

Current Records: Presbyterian 8-7, Charleston Southern 4-9

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Buccaneer Fieldhouse -- Charleston, South Carolina

Buccaneer Fieldhouse -- Charleston, South Carolina Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting Big South matchup on schedule as the Charleston Southern Buccaneers and the Presbyterian Blue Hose are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on January 3rd at Buccaneer Fieldhouse.

It's hard to win when your shooting is a whole 22.8% worse than the opposition, a fact Charleston Southern found out the hard way on Friday. They were completely outmatched by the Tar Heels on the road and fell 105-60. Charleston Southern was in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 51-28.

A'lahn Sumler put forth a good effort for the losing side as he scored 21 points.

Meanwhile, Presbyterian's three-game losing streak finally came to an end on Saturday. They put the hurt on the Wildcats with a sharp 91-67 win. The victory was just what Presbyterian needed coming off of a 91-68 loss in their prior contest.

The Buccaneers' defeat was their 11th straight on the road dating back to last season, which bumped their record down to 4-9. That rough patch could be blamed on the team's lackluster offensive performance across that stretch, as they only averaged 60.7 points per game. As for the Blue Hose, they now have a winning record of 8-7.

Everything came up roses for Charleston Southern against Presbyterian in their previous matchup back in February of 2023 as the squad secured a 85-59 win. Does Charleston Southern have another victory up their sleeve, or will Presbyterian turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

Charleston Southern has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Presbyterian.