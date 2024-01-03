Who's Playing
Presbyterian Blue Hose @ Charleston Southern Buccaneers
Current Records: Presbyterian 8-7, Charleston Southern 4-9
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Buccaneer Fieldhouse -- Charleston, South Carolina
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
What to Know
We've got another exciting Big South matchup on schedule as the Charleston Southern Buccaneers and the Presbyterian Blue Hose are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on January 3rd at Buccaneer Fieldhouse.
It's hard to win when your shooting is a whole 22.8% worse than the opposition, a fact Charleston Southern found out the hard way on Friday. They were completely outmatched by the Tar Heels on the road and fell 105-60. Charleston Southern was in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 51-28.
A'lahn Sumler put forth a good effort for the losing side as he scored 21 points.
Meanwhile, Presbyterian's three-game losing streak finally came to an end on Saturday. They put the hurt on the Wildcats with a sharp 91-67 win. The victory was just what Presbyterian needed coming off of a 91-68 loss in their prior contest.
The Buccaneers' defeat was their 11th straight on the road dating back to last season, which bumped their record down to 4-9. That rough patch could be blamed on the team's lackluster offensive performance across that stretch, as they only averaged 60.7 points per game. As for the Blue Hose, they now have a winning record of 8-7.
Everything came up roses for Charleston Southern against Presbyterian in their previous matchup back in February of 2023 as the squad secured a 85-59 win. Does Charleston Southern have another victory up their sleeve, or will Presbyterian turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.
Series History
Charleston Southern has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Presbyterian.
- Feb 25, 2023 - Charleston Southern 85 vs. Presbyterian 59
- Jan 07, 2023 - Charleston Southern 67 vs. Presbyterian 61
- Feb 23, 2022 - Presbyterian 68 vs. Charleston Southern 48
- Jan 26, 2022 - Presbyterian 62 vs. Charleston Southern 61
- Feb 22, 2021 - Charleston Southern 78 vs. Presbyterian 77
- Mar 03, 2020 - Charleston Southern 81 vs. Presbyterian 64
- Feb 29, 2020 - Presbyterian 76 vs. Charleston Southern 65
- Jan 23, 2020 - Charleston Southern 74 vs. Presbyterian 66
- Mar 02, 2019 - Charleston Southern 72 vs. Presbyterian 65
- Jan 30, 2019 - Charleston Southern 85 vs. Presbyterian 84