Radford Highlanders @ Charleston Southern Buccaneers

Current Records: Radford 13-6, Charleston Southern 5-14

When: Saturday, January 18, 2025 at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 18, 2025 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Buccaneer Fieldhouse -- Charleston, South Carolina

Buccaneer Fieldhouse -- Charleston, South Carolina TV: ESPN Plus

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Charleston Southern hasn't had much luck against Radford recently, but that could start to change on Saturday. The two teams will face off in a Big South battle at 2:00 p.m. ET at Buccaneer Fieldhouse. The Buccaneers have been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last three games.

Charleston Southern fought the good fight in their overtime match against Winthrop on Wednesday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They fell 102-97 to the Eagles. Having run the score up that high, both teams probably have some extra defensive drills coming up.

Meanwhile, Radford waltzed into their game on Wednesday with two straight wins... but they left with three. They secured a 79-75 W over the Bulldogs.

Charleston Southern's loss dropped their record down to 5-14. As for Radford, they pushed their record up to 13-6 with the victory, which was their seventh straight at home.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Charleston Southern has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 38.7 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Radford struggles in that department as they've been averaging 37.9. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

Charleston Southern won a matchup that couldn't have been any closer in their previous meeting back in February of 2024, slipping by Radford 58-57. Does Charleston Southern have another victory up their sleeve, or will Radford turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Radford has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Charleston Southern.