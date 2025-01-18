Who's Playing
Radford Highlanders @ Charleston Southern Buccaneers
Current Records: Radford 13-6, Charleston Southern 5-14
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, January 18, 2025 at 2 p.m. ET
- Where: Buccaneer Fieldhouse -- Charleston, South Carolina
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo
What to Know
Charleston Southern hasn't had much luck against Radford recently, but that could start to change on Saturday. The two teams will face off in a Big South battle at 2:00 p.m. ET at Buccaneer Fieldhouse. The Buccaneers have been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last three games.
Charleston Southern fought the good fight in their overtime match against Winthrop on Wednesday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They fell 102-97 to the Eagles. Having run the score up that high, both teams probably have some extra defensive drills coming up.
Meanwhile, Radford waltzed into their game on Wednesday with two straight wins... but they left with three. They secured a 79-75 W over the Bulldogs.
Charleston Southern's loss dropped their record down to 5-14. As for Radford, they pushed their record up to 13-6 with the victory, which was their seventh straight at home.
Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Charleston Southern has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 38.7 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Radford struggles in that department as they've been averaging 37.9. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.
Charleston Southern won a matchup that couldn't have been any closer in their previous meeting back in February of 2024, slipping by Radford 58-57. Does Charleston Southern have another victory up their sleeve, or will Radford turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.
Series History
Radford has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Charleston Southern.
- Feb 28, 2024 - Charleston Southern 58 vs. Radford 57
- Jan 31, 2024 - Charleston Southern 63 vs. Radford 60
- Feb 11, 2023 - Radford 90 vs. Charleston Southern 71
- Jan 14, 2023 - Radford 75 vs. Charleston Southern 70
- Feb 02, 2022 - Radford 64 vs. Charleston Southern 52
- Jan 10, 2021 - Radford 68 vs. Charleston Southern 48
- Jan 09, 2021 - Radford 79 vs. Charleston Southern 64
- Mar 05, 2020 - Radford 62 vs. Charleston Southern 48
- Feb 01, 2020 - Radford 77 vs. Charleston Southern 74
- Mar 08, 2019 - Radford 63 vs. Charleston Southern 54