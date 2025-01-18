Halftime Report

Their last head-to-head back in February of 2024 was close, and so far it looks like that's how Radford and Charleston Southern will finish this one. After one quarter, neither squad has the contest in the bag, but Radford leads 28-25 over Charleston Southern.

Radford entered the match having won three straight and they're just one half away from another. Will they make it four, or will Charleston Southern step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

Radford Highlanders @ Charleston Southern Buccaneers

Current Records: Radford 13-6, Charleston Southern 5-14

How To Watch

What to Know

Charleston Southern will be in front of their home fans on Saturday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They and the Radford Highlanders will face off in a Big South battle at 2:00 p.m. ET at Buccaneer Fieldhouse. The Buccaneers have a tough task ahead: they'll enter the contest with three straight defeats, while the Highlanders will come in with three straight victories.

Charleston Southern fought the good fight in their overtime matchup against Winthrop on Wednesday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They took a 102-97 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Eagles. Having run the score up that high, both teams might be doing some extra defensive drills very soon.

Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Radford beat Gardner-Webb 79-75 on Wednesday.

Charleston Southern's loss dropped their record down to 5-14. As for Radford, their win was their seventh straight at home, which pushed their record up to 13-6.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Charleston Southern has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 38.7 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Radford struggles in that department as they've been averaging 37.9. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

Charleston Southern barely slipped by Radford in their previous matchup back in February of 2024, winning 58-57. Will Charleston Southern repeat their success, or does Radford have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Radford is a 3-point favorite against Charleston Southern, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Highlanders as a 3.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 142.5 points.

Series History

Radford has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Charleston Southern.