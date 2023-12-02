Who's Playing

SC State Bulldogs @ Charleston Southern Buccaneers

Current Records: SC State 2-6, Charleston Southern 2-5

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 5:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 5:30 p.m. ET Where: Buccaneer Fieldhouse -- Charleston, South Carolina

Buccaneer Fieldhouse -- Charleston, South Carolina

What to Know

The SC State Bulldogs' road trip will continue as they head out to face the Charleston Southern Buccaneers at 5:30 p.m. ET on December 2nd at Buccaneer Fieldhouse. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

The oddsmakers set the bar high, but SC State and Furman didn't disappoint and broke past the 162.5 point over/under on Tuesday. The Bulldogs fell 86-78 to the Paladins. The defeat unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for SC State in their matchups with Furman: they've now lost four in a row.

Meanwhile, Charleston Southern's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Tuesday after their fourth straight loss. They were completely outmatched by the Bulldogs on the road and fell 81-52. Charleston Southern found out winning isn't easy when your three-point shooting is a whole 38.9% worse than the opposition.

The Bulldogs' defeat was their sixth straight on the road, which bumped their record down to 2-6. As for the Buccaneers, their loss dropped their record down to 2-5.

Not only did both teams lose their last games, but neither team managed to cover the spread. As for their game on Saturday, Charleston Southern is expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. This contest will be SC State's eighth straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 5-2 against the spread).

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: SC State have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.2 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Charleston Southern struggles in that department as they've been averaging 34 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

Charleston Southern is a slight 1.5-point favorite against SC State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 151 points.

Series History

SC State has won 2 out of their last 3 games against Charleston Southern.