Who's Playing

SC Upstate Spartans @ Charleston Southern Buccaneers

Current Records: SC Upstate 5-10, Charleston Southern 5-11

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 13, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 13, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Buccaneer Fieldhouse -- Charleston, South Carolina

Buccaneer Fieldhouse -- Charleston, South Carolina Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

After two games on the road, Charleston Southern is heading back home. The Charleston Southern Buccaneers and the SC Upstate Spartans will face off in a Big South battle at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Buccaneer Fieldhouse. SC Upstate took a loss in their last matchup and will be looking to turn the tables on Charleston Southern, who comes in off a win.

Even though Charleston Southern has not done well against Gardner-Webb recently (they were 2-8 in their previous ten matchups), they didn't let the past get in their way on Wednesday. The Buccaneers walked away with an 86-74 victory over the Bulldogs. The victory was just what Charleston Southern needed coming off of a 77-56 loss in their prior match.

Meanwhile, SC Upstate fought the good fight in their overtime matchup against Winthrop on Saturday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They fell just short of the Eagles by a score of 82-80. SC Upstate has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

The Buccaneers' win ended a 12-game drought on the road dating back to last season and puts them at 5-11. As for the Spartans, they have been struggling recently, as they've lost five of their last six matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 5-10 record this season.

Charleston Southern ended up a good deal behind SC Upstate in their previous matchup back in February of 2023, losing 77-60. Will Charleston Southern have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Series History

Charleston Southern and SC Upstate both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.