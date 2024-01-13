Who's Playing
SC Upstate Spartans @ Charleston Southern Buccaneers
Current Records: SC Upstate 5-10, Charleston Southern 5-11
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, January 13, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET
- Where: Buccaneer Fieldhouse -- Charleston, South Carolina
- Follow: CBS Sports App
What to Know
After two games on the road, Charleston Southern is heading back home. The Charleston Southern Buccaneers and the SC Upstate Spartans will face off in a Big South battle at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Buccaneer Fieldhouse. SC Upstate took a loss in their last matchup and will be looking to turn the tables on Charleston Southern, who comes in off a win.
Even though Charleston Southern has not done well against Gardner-Webb recently (they were 2-8 in their previous ten matchups), they didn't let the past get in their way on Wednesday. The Buccaneers walked away with an 86-74 victory over the Bulldogs. The victory was just what Charleston Southern needed coming off of a 77-56 loss in their prior match.
Meanwhile, SC Upstate fought the good fight in their overtime matchup against Winthrop on Saturday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They fell just short of the Eagles by a score of 82-80. SC Upstate has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.
The Buccaneers' win ended a 12-game drought on the road dating back to last season and puts them at 5-11. As for the Spartans, they have been struggling recently, as they've lost five of their last six matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 5-10 record this season.
Charleston Southern ended up a good deal behind SC Upstate in their previous matchup back in February of 2023, losing 77-60. Will Charleston Southern have more luck at home instead of on the road?
Series History
Charleston Southern and SC Upstate both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.
- Feb 08, 2023 - SC Upstate 77 vs. Charleston Southern 60
- Dec 31, 2022 - Charleston Southern 90 vs. SC Upstate 85
- Mar 04, 2022 - SC Upstate 72 vs. Charleston Southern 62
- Feb 19, 2022 - SC Upstate 78 vs. Charleston Southern 73
- Jan 22, 2022 - SC Upstate 70 vs. Charleston Southern 57
- Feb 10, 2020 - SC Upstate 66 vs. Charleston Southern 52
- Jan 02, 2020 - Charleston Southern 89 vs. SC Upstate 75
- Mar 05, 2019 - Charleston Southern 71 vs. SC Upstate 52
- Feb 21, 2019 - Charleston Southern 92 vs. SC Upstate 60
- Feb 02, 2019 - Charleston Southern 90 vs. SC Upstate 71