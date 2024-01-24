Who's Playing

Winthrop Eagles @ Charleston Southern Buccaneers

Current Records: Winthrop 13-8, Charleston Southern 6-12

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, January 24, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, January 24, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Buccaneer Fieldhouse -- Charleston, South Carolina

Buccaneer Fieldhouse -- Charleston, South Carolina Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Winthrop is 9-1 against Charleston Southern since February of 2019, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Wednesday. Both teams will face off in a Big South battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at Buccaneer Fieldhouse. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

On Saturday, the Eagles couldn't handle the Bulldogs and fell 79-74. That's two games in a row now that Winthrop has lost by exactly five points.

Meanwhile, it's hard to win when you're outrebounded 16 to 6 on offense, a fact Charleston Southern found out the hard way on Saturday. They took a 86-79 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Panthers.

This is the second loss in a row for the Eagles and nudges their season record down to 13-8. As for the Buccaneers, their defeat dropped their record down to 6-12.

Wednesday's matchup is shaping up to be a scrappy contest: Winthrop have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.7 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Charleston Southern, though, as they've been averaging only 33 rebounds per game. Given Winthrop's sizeable advantage in that area, Charleston Southern will need to find a way to close that gap.

Winthrop was able to grind out a solid win over Charleston Southern in their previous matchup back in February of 2023, winning 75-67. Will Winthrop repeat their success, or does Charleston Southern have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Winthrop has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Charleston Southern.