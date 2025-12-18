A morning tipoff on Thursday's college basketball schedule has the Charleston Southern Buccaneers hosting the North Florida Ospreys. CSU (7-5) is 5-0 at home and is coming off a 40-point blowout victory over South Carolina State on Dec. 8. UNF (2-8) is 0-5 on the road this season and most recently lost to Dayton, 84-61, on Saturday. North Florida leads the all-time series, 4-2, including four straight victories entering Thursday.

Tipoff is at 11 a.m. ET from Buccaneer Fieldhouse in Charleston, S.C. UNF prevailed 90-66, at home, when these teams last met in Nov. 2024. The Buccaneers are 10.5-point favorites in the latest North Florida vs. Charleston Southern odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 157.5. Before making any Charleston Southern vs. North Florida picks, check out the men's college basketball predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

New users can target the DraftKings promo code, which offers $200 in bonus bets if your $5+ bet wins:

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every college basketball game 10,000 times and it enters Week 7 on a sizzling 7-1 run on its top-rated over/under college basketball picks. Anyone following its college basketball betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has simulated North Florida vs. Charleston Southern 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted men's college basketball picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several men's college basketball odds and men's college basketball betting lines for Charleston Southern vs. North Florida:

North Florida vs. Charleston Southern spread: Charleston Southern -10.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook North Florida vs. Charleston Southern over/under: 157.5 points North Florida vs. Charleston Southern money line: Charleston Southern -629, North Florida +450 North Florida vs. Charleston Southern picks: See picks at SportsLine North Florida vs. Charleston Southern streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

New users can check out the latest bet365 bonus code to get $150 in bonus bets after placing a $5 bet:

How to make Charleston Southern vs. North Florida picks

After simulating North Florida vs. Charleston Southern 10,000 times, SportsLine's model is going Under on the total (157.5 points). The total has decidedly leaned under for each team this season, both recently and in totality. North Florida has seen the Under go 7-3 on the year, including in each of its last five outings. Charleston Southern has seen the Under go 8-4 on the season, including in each of its last six games.

UNF is averaging just 69.4 ppg against Division I teams this season, while CSU's last three games versus D1 opponents have averaged a total of 131 points. Just one player in this contest is projected to reach 15 points, which allows the Under to hit as SportsLine's advanced model forecasts 154 combined points. Thus, the Under hits in 60% of simulations.

The model also says one side of the spread hits well over 60% of the time. You can only see that pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Charleston Southern vs. North Florida, and which side of the spread hits well over 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the North Florida vs. Charleston Southern spread to back, all from the model that has simulated this matchup 10,000 times, and find out.