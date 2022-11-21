Who's Playing

Bethune-Cookman @ Charleston Southern

Current Records: Bethune-Cookman 2-2; Charleston Southern 1-2

What to Know

The Charleston Southern Buccaneers will be returning home after a two-game road trip. They will take on the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats at 7 p.m. ET on Monday at Buccaneer Fieldhouse. Bethune-Cookman should still be riding high after a win, while the Buccaneers will be looking to right the ship.

Charleston Southern was expected to have a tough go of it on Wednesday, and that's exactly how things played out. They found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 99-79 punch to the gut against the Tulane Green Wave.

Meanwhile, everything came up roses for the Wildcats at home against the Trinity Baptist Eagles on Wednesday as the team secured an 83-46 victory.

Charleston Southern is now 1-2 while Bethune-Cookman sits at 2-2. A pair of offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Charleston Southern has only been able to knock down 37.80% percent of their shots, which is the fourth lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. Bethune-Cookman has experienced some struggles of their own as they are 36th worst in college basketball in points per game, with only 65.3 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 7 p.m. ET

Monday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Buccaneer Fieldhouse -- Charleston, South Carolina

Buccaneer Fieldhouse -- Charleston, South Carolina Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.