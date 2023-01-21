Who's Playing
Campbell @ Charleston Southern
Current Records: Campbell 7-12; Charleston Southern 7-11
What to Know
The Charleston Southern Buccaneers have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Campbell Fighting Camels and are hoping to record their first win since Jan. 16 of 2020. Charleston Southern and Campbell will face off in a Big South battle at 5:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Buccaneer Fieldhouse. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.
The Buccaneers came up short against the UNC-Asheville Bulldogs on Wednesday, falling 73-63.
Meanwhile, Campbell came up short against the Radford Highlanders on Wednesday, falling 63-55.
The losses put Charleston Southern at 7-11 and Campbell at 7-12. A pair of defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Charleston Southern has allowed their opponents to shoot 46.10% from the floor on average, which is the 27th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. The Fighting Camels have experienced some struggles of their own as they have allowed their opponents to shoot 45.80% from the floor on average, which is the 40th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. The good news? The teams might be seeing more of their shots fall.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 5:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Buccaneer Fieldhouse -- Charleston, South Carolina
Series History
Campbell have won eight out of their last 12 games against Charleston Southern.
- Jan 12, 2022 - Campbell 67 vs. Charleston Southern 52
- Jan 30, 2021 - Campbell 75 vs. Charleston Southern 67
- Jan 29, 2021 - Campbell 59 vs. Charleston Southern 58
- Feb 20, 2020 - Campbell 66 vs. Charleston Southern 51
- Jan 16, 2020 - Charleston Southern 77 vs. Campbell 62
- Jan 19, 2019 - Campbell 73 vs. Charleston Southern 72
- Feb 22, 2018 - Charleston Southern 72 vs. Campbell 68
- Jan 18, 2018 - Campbell 62 vs. Charleston Southern 47
- Feb 15, 2017 - Charleston Southern 72 vs. Campbell 69
- Jan 04, 2017 - Campbell 92 vs. Charleston Southern 82
- Feb 20, 2016 - Campbell 74 vs. Charleston Southern 72
- Jan 16, 2016 - Charleston Southern 82 vs. Campbell 75