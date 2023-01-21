Who's Playing

Campbell @ Charleston Southern

Current Records: Campbell 7-12; Charleston Southern 7-11

What to Know

The Charleston Southern Buccaneers have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Campbell Fighting Camels and are hoping to record their first win since Jan. 16 of 2020. Charleston Southern and Campbell will face off in a Big South battle at 5:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Buccaneer Fieldhouse. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.

The Buccaneers came up short against the UNC-Asheville Bulldogs on Wednesday, falling 73-63.

Meanwhile, Campbell came up short against the Radford Highlanders on Wednesday, falling 63-55.

The losses put Charleston Southern at 7-11 and Campbell at 7-12. A pair of defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Charleston Southern has allowed their opponents to shoot 46.10% from the floor on average, which is the 27th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. The Fighting Camels have experienced some struggles of their own as they have allowed their opponents to shoot 45.80% from the floor on average, which is the 40th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. The good news? The teams might be seeing more of their shots fall.

Series History

Campbell have won eight out of their last 12 games against Charleston Southern.