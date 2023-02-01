Who's Playing

Gardner-Webb @ Charleston Southern

Current Records: Gardner-Webb 11-11; Charleston Southern 8-13

What to Know

The Charleston Southern Buccaneers are 3-12 against the Gardner-Webb Bulldogs since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Wednesday. Charleston Southern and Gardner-Webb will face off in a Big South battle at 7 p.m. ET at Buccaneer Fieldhouse. The Buccaneers aren't expected to win, but seeing as the odds didn't stop them last game, maybe the team has another upset up their sleeve.

The Longwood Lancers typically have all the answers at home, but this past Saturday Charleston Southern proved too difficult a challenge. Charleston Southern captured a comfortable 75-63 win.

Meanwhile, Gardner-Webb took their game against the High Point Panthers this past Saturday by a conclusive 86-58 score.

The wins brought Charleston Southern up to 8-13 and the Bulldogs to 11-11. The Buccaneers are 1-6 after wins this year, Gardner-Webb 6-4.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Buccaneer Fieldhouse -- Charleston, South Carolina

Buccaneer Fieldhouse -- Charleston, South Carolina Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $18.00

Odds

The Bulldogs are a 3-point favorite against the Buccaneers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bulldogs as a 3.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Gardner-Webb have won 12 out of their last 15 games against Charleston Southern.