Who's Playing
Gardner-Webb @ Charleston Southern
Current Records: Gardner-Webb 11-11; Charleston Southern 8-13
What to Know
The Charleston Southern Buccaneers are 3-12 against the Gardner-Webb Bulldogs since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Wednesday. Charleston Southern and Gardner-Webb will face off in a Big South battle at 7 p.m. ET at Buccaneer Fieldhouse. The Buccaneers aren't expected to win, but seeing as the odds didn't stop them last game, maybe the team has another upset up their sleeve.
The Longwood Lancers typically have all the answers at home, but this past Saturday Charleston Southern proved too difficult a challenge. Charleston Southern captured a comfortable 75-63 win.
Meanwhile, Gardner-Webb took their game against the High Point Panthers this past Saturday by a conclusive 86-58 score.
The wins brought Charleston Southern up to 8-13 and the Bulldogs to 11-11. The Buccaneers are 1-6 after wins this year, Gardner-Webb 6-4.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Buccaneer Fieldhouse -- Charleston, South Carolina
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $18.00
Odds
The Bulldogs are a 3-point favorite against the Buccaneers, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bulldogs as a 3.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Gardner-Webb have won 12 out of their last 15 games against Charleston Southern.
- Dec 29, 2022 - Gardner-Webb 83 vs. Charleston Southern 63
- Feb 12, 2022 - Gardner-Webb 82 vs. Charleston Southern 65
- Jan 05, 2022 - Gardner-Webb 88 vs. Charleston Southern 63
- Jan 25, 2021 - Gardner-Webb 80 vs. Charleston Southern 71
- Jan 24, 2021 - Gardner-Webb 74 vs. Charleston Southern 62
- Feb 27, 2020 - Gardner-Webb 83 vs. Charleston Southern 74
- Jan 25, 2020 - Charleston Southern 92 vs. Gardner-Webb 83
- Feb 13, 2019 - Gardner-Webb 77 vs. Charleston Southern 74
- Jan 26, 2019 - Charleston Southern 74 vs. Gardner-Webb 60
- Feb 03, 2018 - Gardner-Webb 63 vs. Charleston Southern 61
- Jan 21, 2018 - Charleston Southern 83 vs. Gardner-Webb 68
- Jan 28, 2017 - Gardner-Webb 85 vs. Charleston Southern 76
- Jan 07, 2017 - Gardner-Webb 79 vs. Charleston Southern 75
- Feb 18, 2016 - Gardner-Webb 84 vs. Charleston Southern 76
- Jan 30, 2016 - Gardner-Webb 68 vs. Charleston Southern 59