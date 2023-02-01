Who's Playing

Gardner-Webb @ Charleston Southern

Current Records: Gardner-Webb 11-11; Charleston Southern 8-13

What to Know

The Charleston Southern Buccaneers are 3-12 against the Gardner-Webb Bulldogs since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Wednesday. Charleston Southern and Gardner-Webb will face off in a Big South battle at 7 p.m. ET at Buccaneer Fieldhouse. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

The Longwood Lancers typically have all the answers at home, but this past Saturday the Buccaneers proved too difficult a challenge. Charleston Southern captured a comfortable 75-63 win.

Meanwhile, Gardner-Webb made easy work of the High Point Panthers this past Saturday and carried off an 86-58 victory.

The wins brought Charleston Southern up to 8-13 and the Bulldogs to 11-11. Charleston Southern is 1-6 after wins this year, Gardner-Webb 6-4.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Buccaneer Fieldhouse -- Charleston, South Carolina

Buccaneer Fieldhouse -- Charleston, South Carolina Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Gardner-Webb have won 12 out of their last 15 games against Charleston Southern.