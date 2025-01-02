The Charleston Southern Buccaneers (4-11) will open conference play when they host the Gardner-Webb Bulldogs (5-8) on Thursday afternoon in a Big South tilt. Charleston Southern snapped a four-game losing streak with a 95-89 win over Columbia International on Saturday, but now it will aim for its first win over a Division I opponent since Dec. 3. Gardner-Webb lost five consecutive games prior to its 84-79 win at East Carolina on Dec. 21, and it has been off since then. These teams split the season series last year, with the road team winning both contests.

Tipoff is set for 1 p.m. ET on Thursday at Buccaneer Fieldhouse. Charleston Southern is favored by 1.5 points in the latest Charleston Southern vs. Gardner-Webb odds, while the over/under is 152 points, per SportsLine consensus.

Here are several college basketball betting lines for the game:

Charleston Southern vs. Gardner-Webb spread: Charleston Southern -1.5

Charleston Southern vs. Gardner-Webb over/under: 152 points

Charleston Southern vs. Gardner-Webb money line: Charleston Southern: -121, Gardner-Webb: +102

Why Charleston Southern can cover

Charleston Southern returned from nearly a week off with a win over Columbia International on Saturday, taking a double-digit lead at halftime and never squandering it. Daylen Berry posted a double-double with 27 points and 10 rebounds, while RJ Johnson had 25 points on 7 of 19 shooting. Johnson also had seven assists and knocked down 11 of 13 attempts from the free-throw line.

This is the Buccaneers' first home game against a Division I opponent since Dec. 3 when they cruised to an 83-68 win over UT Martin, easily covering the spread as 4.5-point favorites. Senior forward Taje' Kelly leads Charleston Southern with 18.9 points and 8.6 rebounds per game. The Buccaneers have covered the spread in four of their last six games, while Gardner-Webb is 1-5 against the spread in its last six outings. See which team to pick here.

Why Gardner-Webb can cover

Gardner-Webb snapped a five-game losing skid with an 84-79 win at East Carolina on Dec. 21, and it has been able to rest since then. The Runnin' Bulldogs were 10-point underdogs in that contest, but they scored the final four points of the game to close out the upset. Sophomore guard Darryl Simmons II poured in 29 points on 9 of 12 shooting, knocking down 5 of 6 attempts from 3-point range.

Senior guard Anthony Selden added 18 points and three assists, while senior forward Isaiah Richards posted a double-double with 12 points and 13 rebounds off the bench. Simmons leads Gardner-Webb with 16.3 points per game, following by Selden (15.9) and Jamaine Mann (11.0). The Bulldogs have won eight of the last nine meetings between these teams, covering the spread in five of the last six. See which team to pick here.

