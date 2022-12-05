Who's Playing

Kennesaw State @ Charleston Southern

Current Records: Kennesaw State 5-3; Charleston Southern 2-5

What to Know

The Kennesaw State Owls' road trip will continue as they head to Buccaneer Fieldhouse at 7 p.m. ET Monday to face off against the Charleston Southern Buccaneers. The Owls will be strutting in after a victory while Charleston Southern will be stumbling in from a defeat.

This past Friday, Kennesaw State narrowly escaped with a win as the squad sidled past the Mercer Bears 66-63.

Meanwhile, things couldn't have gone much worse for the Buccaneers as they lost 79-59 to the South Florida Bulls this past Friday. Charleston Southern was surely aware of their 10.5-point disadvantage in the point spread, but the foreknowledge did nothing to prevent the result.

Kennesaw State is the favorite in this one, with an expected 4.5-point margin of victory. But bettors beware: they are 0-2 against the spread when favored.

Kennesaw State's win brought them up to 5-3 while Charleston Southern's loss pulled them down to 2-5. The Owls are 2-2 after wins this season, and the Buccaneers are 1-3 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 7 p.m. ET

Monday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Buccaneer Fieldhouse -- Charleston, South Carolina

Buccaneer Fieldhouse -- Charleston, South Carolina TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $21.00

Odds

The Owls are a 4.5-point favorite against the Buccaneers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Owls as a 3.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Kennesaw State won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.