Who's Playing

Presbyterian @ Charleston Southern

Current Records: Presbyterian 5-25; Charleston Southern 8-20

What to Know

The Charleston Southern Buccaneers are 12-4 against the Presbyterian Blue Hose since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. The Buccaneers and Presbyterian will face off in a Big South battle at 4 p.m. ET at Buccaneer Fieldhouse. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this matchup.

The contest between Charleston Southern and the UNC-Asheville Bulldogs on Wednesday was not a total blowout, but with Charleston Southern falling 80-62 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one.

Presbyterian lost a heartbreaker to the South Carolina Upstate Spartans when they met in January, and they left with a heavy heart again on Wednesday. Presbyterian fell just short of South Carolina Upstate by a score of 59-57.

The losses put the Buccaneers at 8-20 and the Blue Hose at 5-25. A couple stats to keep an eye on: Charleston Southern is stumbling into the game with the 34th most points allowed per game in college basketball, having given up 75 on average. Presbyterian has experienced some struggles of their own as they are second worst in college basketball in points per game, with only 63.3 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Buccaneer Fieldhouse -- Charleston, South Carolina

Series History

Charleston Southern have won 12 out of their last 16 games against Presbyterian.