Who's Playing
Presbyterian @ Charleston Southern
Current Records: Presbyterian 5-25; Charleston Southern 8-20
What to Know
The Charleston Southern Buccaneers are 12-4 against the Presbyterian Blue Hose since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. The Buccaneers and Presbyterian will face off in a Big South battle at 4 p.m. ET at Buccaneer Fieldhouse. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this matchup.
The contest between Charleston Southern and the UNC-Asheville Bulldogs on Wednesday was not a total blowout, but with Charleston Southern falling 80-62 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one.
Presbyterian lost a heartbreaker to the South Carolina Upstate Spartans when they met in January, and they left with a heavy heart again on Wednesday. Presbyterian fell just short of South Carolina Upstate by a score of 59-57.
The losses put the Buccaneers at 8-20 and the Blue Hose at 5-25. A couple stats to keep an eye on: Charleston Southern is stumbling into the game with the 34th most points allowed per game in college basketball, having given up 75 on average. Presbyterian has experienced some struggles of their own as they are second worst in college basketball in points per game, with only 63.3 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET
- Where: Buccaneer Fieldhouse -- Charleston, South Carolina
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Charleston Southern have won 12 out of their last 16 games against Presbyterian.
- Jan 07, 2023 - Charleston Southern 67 vs. Presbyterian 61
- Feb 23, 2022 - Presbyterian 68 vs. Charleston Southern 48
- Jan 26, 2022 - Presbyterian 62 vs. Charleston Southern 61
- Feb 22, 2021 - Charleston Southern 78 vs. Presbyterian 77
- Mar 03, 2020 - Charleston Southern 81 vs. Presbyterian 64
- Feb 29, 2020 - Presbyterian 76 vs. Charleston Southern 65
- Jan 23, 2020 - Charleston Southern 74 vs. Presbyterian 66
- Mar 02, 2019 - Charleston Southern 72 vs. Presbyterian 65
- Jan 30, 2019 - Charleston Southern 85 vs. Presbyterian 84
- Feb 27, 2018 - Charleston Southern 68 vs. Presbyterian 51
- Feb 10, 2018 - Charleston Southern 64 vs. Presbyterian 54
- Jan 24, 2018 - Presbyterian 57 vs. Charleston Southern 49
- Feb 04, 2017 - Charleston Southern 71 vs. Presbyterian 65
- Jan 19, 2017 - Charleston Southern 73 vs. Presbyterian 52
- Feb 11, 2016 - Charleston Southern 77 vs. Presbyterian 63
- Jan 20, 2016 - Charleston Southern 73 vs. Presbyterian 72