Who's Playing

Radford @ Charleston Southern

Current Records: Radford 16-10; Charleston Southern 8-16

What to Know

The Charleston Southern Buccaneers will be returning home after a two-game road trip. The Buccaneers and the Radford Highlanders will face off in a Big South battle at 5:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Buccaneer Fieldhouse. Charleston Southern has some work to do to even out the 3-11 series between these two since January of 2016, but a win here would be a good start.

The contest between Charleston Southern and the South Carolina Upstate Spartans on Wednesday was not particularly close, with Charleston Southern falling 77-60.

Meanwhile, Radford lost to the Gardner-Webb Bulldogs at home by a decisive 61-48 margin.

With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 5:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 5:30 p.m. ET Where: Buccaneer Fieldhouse -- Charleston, South Carolina

Buccaneer Fieldhouse -- Charleston, South Carolina

Series History

Radford have won 11 out of their last 14 games against Charleston Southern.