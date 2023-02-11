Who's Playing
Radford @ Charleston Southern
Current Records: Radford 16-10; Charleston Southern 8-16
What to Know
The Charleston Southern Buccaneers will be returning home after a two-game road trip. The Buccaneers and the Radford Highlanders will face off in a Big South battle at 5:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Buccaneer Fieldhouse. Charleston Southern has some work to do to even out the 3-11 series between these two since January of 2016, but a win here would be a good start.
The contest between Charleston Southern and the South Carolina Upstate Spartans on Wednesday was not particularly close, with Charleston Southern falling 77-60.
Meanwhile, Radford lost to the Gardner-Webb Bulldogs at home by a decisive 61-48 margin.
With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 5:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Buccaneer Fieldhouse -- Charleston, South Carolina
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Radford have won 11 out of their last 14 games against Charleston Southern.
- Jan 14, 2023 - Radford 75 vs. Charleston Southern 70
- Feb 02, 2022 - Radford 64 vs. Charleston Southern 52
- Jan 10, 2021 - Radford 68 vs. Charleston Southern 48
- Jan 09, 2021 - Radford 79 vs. Charleston Southern 64
- Mar 05, 2020 - Radford 62 vs. Charleston Southern 48
- Feb 01, 2020 - Radford 77 vs. Charleston Southern 74
- Mar 08, 2019 - Radford 63 vs. Charleston Southern 54
- Feb 16, 2019 - Charleston Southern 53 vs. Radford 52
- Jan 24, 2019 - Radford 86 vs. Charleston Southern 78
- Jan 27, 2018 - Charleston Southern 84 vs. Radford 81
- Jan 09, 2018 - Radford 64 vs. Charleston Southern 61
- Feb 09, 2017 - Radford 79 vs. Charleston Southern 67
- Jan 11, 2017 - Charleston Southern 70 vs. Radford 64
- Jan 06, 2016 - Radford 80 vs. Charleston Southern 73