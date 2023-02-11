Who's Playing

Radford @ Charleston Southern

Current Records: Radford 16-10; Charleston Southern 8-16

What to Know

The Charleston Southern Buccaneers will be returning home after a two-game road trip. The Buccaneers and the Radford Highlanders will face off in a Big South battle at 5:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Buccaneer Fieldhouse. Charleston Southern has some work to do to even out the 3-11 series between these two since January of 2016, but a win here would be a good start.

The contest between Charleston Southern and the South Carolina Upstate Spartans on Wednesday was not particularly close, with Charleston Southern falling 77-60.

Meanwhile, Radford lost to the Gardner-Webb Bulldogs at home by a decisive 61-48 margin.

With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

  • When: Saturday at 5:30 p.m. ET
  • Where: Buccaneer Fieldhouse -- Charleston, South Carolina
  • Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Radford have won 11 out of their last 14 games against Charleston Southern.

  • Jan 14, 2023 - Radford 75 vs. Charleston Southern 70
  • Feb 02, 2022 - Radford 64 vs. Charleston Southern 52
  • Jan 10, 2021 - Radford 68 vs. Charleston Southern 48
  • Jan 09, 2021 - Radford 79 vs. Charleston Southern 64
  • Mar 05, 2020 - Radford 62 vs. Charleston Southern 48
  • Feb 01, 2020 - Radford 77 vs. Charleston Southern 74
  • Mar 08, 2019 - Radford 63 vs. Charleston Southern 54
  • Feb 16, 2019 - Charleston Southern 53 vs. Radford 52
  • Jan 24, 2019 - Radford 86 vs. Charleston Southern 78
  • Jan 27, 2018 - Charleston Southern 84 vs. Radford 81
  • Jan 09, 2018 - Radford 64 vs. Charleston Southern 61
  • Feb 09, 2017 - Radford 79 vs. Charleston Southern 67
  • Jan 11, 2017 - Charleston Southern 70 vs. Radford 64
  • Jan 06, 2016 - Radford 80 vs. Charleston Southern 73