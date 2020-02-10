Charleston Southern vs. SC Upstate odds: College basketball picks, Feb. 10 predictions from model on 33-15 run

It's a battle in the Big South Conference when the South Carolina Upstate Spartans host the Charleston Southern Buccaneers on Monday night. The Buccaneers (12-12, 6-6) made the conference tournament semifinals last season, and they defeated Hampton 85-72 on Saturday to end a three-game losing streak. The Spartans (10-15, 5-7) have lost two in a row, by a combined 44 points, but the young team already has four more conference wins than last season.

Tip-off is set for 6 p.m. ET at G.B. Hodge Center in Spartanburg, S.C. The Spartans are one-point favorites in the latest Charleston Southern vs. SC Upstate odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 140.5.

Here are the college basketball lines and trends for South Carolina Upstate vs. Charleston Southern:

Charleston Southern vs. SC Upstate spread: Spartans -1

Charleston Southern vs. SC Upstate over-under: 140.5

Charleston Southern vs. SC Upstate money line: Buccaneers -105, Spartans -117

SC Upstate: Everette Hammond is shooting 39.3 percent on threes at home (29.9 for season)

CS: Phlandrous Fleming has scored at least 25 in eight of the past 12 games.

Why South Carolina Upstate can cover

Upstate has covered the spread in its last four games following a straight-up loss of more than 20 points. The Spartans fell to Gardner-Webb 88-57, but Hammond scored 18 points in that game to raise his average to 14.6. He also leads the team in rebounding at 4.4 and leads the conference in free-throw percentage at 85.3. Sophomore guard Dalvin White gets 3.9 assists per game and leads the conference in assist-to-turnover ratio at 2.9

Freshman Tommy Bruner averages 14 points and just under a steal per game for the Spartans, who are 13-9-1 against the spread overall. Charleston Southern gets 6.1 steals per contest, led by Hammond (1.3) and White (1.1).

Why Charleston Southern can cover

Charleston Southern is 6-4 against the spread after a victory this season, and the Buccaneers are 8-1 in the all-time series. Fleming is third in the Big South in scoring at 17.7 points and also averages team highs in rebounds (8.5) and assists (3.5). Top scorer Dontrell Shuler was suspended after 15 games and plans to transfer, leaving junior guard Deontaye Buskey the No. 2 man at 9.2 points.

The Buccaneers are 7-5 against the spread in Big South games.

How to make Charleston Southern vs. South Carolina Upstate picks

