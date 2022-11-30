Who's Playing

The Citadel @ Charleston Southern

Current Records: The Citadel 4-3; Charleston Southern 2-3

What to Know

The Charleston Southern Buccaneers will take on the The Citadel Bulldogs at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Buccaneer Fieldhouse. The Citadel should still be riding high after a big victory, while the Buccaneers will be looking to get back in the win column.

Charleston Southern was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Friday as they fell 69-64 to the Virginia Tech Hokies. Charleston Southern got double-digit scores from four players: guard Claudell Harris Jr. (17), forward Taje' Kelly (16), guard Tahlik Chavez (12), and guard Tyeree Bryan (11).

Meanwhile, The Citadel entered their game this past Friday as the heavy favorite, and they fully lived up to the hype. They blew past the IUPUI Jaguars 74-53.

Charleston Southern is now 2-3 while the Bulldogs sit at 4-3. Two numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Buccaneers rank 18th in college basketball when it comes to turnovers per game, with only 10.2 on average. Less enviably, The Citadel is stumbling into the matchup with the 53rd fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 11.6 on average.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Buccaneer Fieldhouse -- Charleston, South Carolina

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.