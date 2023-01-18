Who's Playing

UNC-Asheville @ Charleston Southern

Current Records: UNC-Asheville 13-6; Charleston Southern 7-10

What to Know

Get ready for a Big South battle as the Charleston Southern Buccaneers and the UNC-Asheville Bulldogs will face off at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Buccaneer Fieldhouse. The teams split their matchups last year, with UNC-Asheville winning the first 85-66 and Charleston Southern taking the second 79-78.

The Buccaneers were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Saturday as they fell 75-70 to the Radford Highlanders.

Meanwhile, UNC-Asheville didn't have too much breathing room in their game with the Gardner-Webb Bulldogs this past Saturday, but they still walked away with a 72-67 win.

Charleston Southern got away with a 79-78 win when the two teams previously met in March of last year. Their victory shoved UNC-Asheville out of the playoffs, so they have a target on their back.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Buccaneer Fieldhouse -- Charleston, South Carolina

Buccaneer Fieldhouse -- Charleston, South Carolina Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

UNC-Asheville have won 13 out of their last 16 games against Charleston Southern.