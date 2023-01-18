Who's Playing
UNC-Asheville @ Charleston Southern
Current Records: UNC-Asheville 13-6; Charleston Southern 7-10
What to Know
Get ready for a Big South battle as the Charleston Southern Buccaneers and the UNC-Asheville Bulldogs will face off at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Buccaneer Fieldhouse. The teams split their matchups last year, with UNC-Asheville winning the first 85-66 and Charleston Southern taking the second 79-78.
The Buccaneers were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Saturday as they fell 75-70 to the Radford Highlanders.
Meanwhile, UNC-Asheville didn't have too much breathing room in their game with the Gardner-Webb Bulldogs this past Saturday, but they still walked away with a 72-67 win.
Charleston Southern got away with a 79-78 win when the two teams previously met in March of last year. Their victory shoved UNC-Asheville out of the playoffs, so they have a target on their back.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Buccaneer Fieldhouse -- Charleston, South Carolina
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
UNC-Asheville have won 13 out of their last 16 games against Charleston Southern.
- Mar 02, 2022 - Charleston Southern 79 vs. UNC-Asheville 78
- Feb 16, 2022 - UNC-Asheville 85 vs. Charleston Southern 66
- Jan 08, 2022 - UNC-Asheville 82 vs. Charleston Southern 59
- Jan 15, 2021 - UNC-Asheville 83 vs. Charleston Southern 75
- Jan 14, 2021 - UNC-Asheville 92 vs. Charleston Southern 54
- Feb 15, 2020 - UNC-Asheville 79 vs. Charleston Southern 75
- Jan 11, 2020 - UNC-Asheville 71 vs. Charleston Southern 69
- Feb 27, 2019 - Charleston Southern 77 vs. UNC-Asheville 48
- Feb 09, 2019 - Charleston Southern 85 vs. UNC-Asheville 75
- Mar 01, 2018 - UNC-Asheville 71 vs. Charleston Southern 66
- Feb 18, 2018 - UNC-Asheville 85 vs. Charleston Southern 80
- Jan 15, 2018 - UNC-Asheville 83 vs. Charleston Southern 73
- Feb 01, 2017 - UNC-Asheville 91 vs. Charleston Southern 73
- Jan 14, 2017 - UNC-Asheville 76 vs. Charleston Southern 67
- Feb 03, 2016 - UNC-Asheville 63 vs. Charleston Southern 55
- Jan 09, 2016 - UNC-Asheville 83 vs. Charleston Southern 73