Who's Playing

UNC-Asheville @ Charleston Southern

Current Records: UNC-Asheville 13-6; Charleston Southern 7-10

What to Know

Get ready for a Big South battle as the Charleston Southern Buccaneers and the UNC-Asheville Bulldogs will face off at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Buccaneer Fieldhouse. The teams split their matchups last year, with UNC-Asheville winning the first 85-66 and Charleston Southern taking the second 79-78.

The Buccaneers were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Saturday as they fell 75-70 to the Radford Highlanders.

Meanwhile, UNC-Asheville didn't have too much breathing room in their game with the Gardner-Webb Bulldogs this past Saturday, but they still walked away with a 72-67 win.

Charleston Southern got away with a 79-78 win when the two teams previously met in March of last year. Their victory shoved UNC-Asheville out of the playoffs, so they have a target on their back.

How To Watch

  • When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET
  • Where: Buccaneer Fieldhouse -- Charleston, South Carolina
  • Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

UNC-Asheville have won 13 out of their last 16 games against Charleston Southern.

  • Mar 02, 2022 - Charleston Southern 79 vs. UNC-Asheville 78
  • Feb 16, 2022 - UNC-Asheville 85 vs. Charleston Southern 66
  • Jan 08, 2022 - UNC-Asheville 82 vs. Charleston Southern 59
  • Jan 15, 2021 - UNC-Asheville 83 vs. Charleston Southern 75
  • Jan 14, 2021 - UNC-Asheville 92 vs. Charleston Southern 54
  • Feb 15, 2020 - UNC-Asheville 79 vs. Charleston Southern 75
  • Jan 11, 2020 - UNC-Asheville 71 vs. Charleston Southern 69
  • Feb 27, 2019 - Charleston Southern 77 vs. UNC-Asheville 48
  • Feb 09, 2019 - Charleston Southern 85 vs. UNC-Asheville 75
  • Mar 01, 2018 - UNC-Asheville 71 vs. Charleston Southern 66
  • Feb 18, 2018 - UNC-Asheville 85 vs. Charleston Southern 80
  • Jan 15, 2018 - UNC-Asheville 83 vs. Charleston Southern 73
  • Feb 01, 2017 - UNC-Asheville 91 vs. Charleston Southern 73
  • Jan 14, 2017 - UNC-Asheville 76 vs. Charleston Southern 67
  • Feb 03, 2016 - UNC-Asheville 63 vs. Charleston Southern 55
  • Jan 09, 2016 - UNC-Asheville 83 vs. Charleston Southern 73