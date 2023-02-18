Who's Playing
Winthrop @ Charleston Southern
Current Records: Winthrop 12-16; Charleston Southern 8-18
What to Know
The Winthrop Eagles are 14-2 against the Charleston Southern Buccaneers since December of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Saturday. Winthrop and Charleston Southern will face off in a Big South battle at 5:30 p.m. ET at Buccaneer Fieldhouse. The Eagles should still be riding high after a win, while the Buccaneers will be looking to right the ship.
Winthrop netted an 86-78 victory over the Gardner-Webb Bulldogs on Wednesday.
Meanwhile, the contest between Charleston Southern and the Campbell Fighting Camels on Wednesday was not particularly close, with Charleston Southern falling 67-51.
Barring any buzzer beaters, Winthrop is expected to win a tight contest. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with Winthrop, who are 12-13-1 against the spread.
Winthrop is now 12-16 while Charleston Southern sits at 8-18. Two defensive stats to keep an eye on: Winthrop has allowed their opponents to shoot 46.80% from the floor on average, which is the 12th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. The Buccaneers have experienced some struggles of their own as they have allowed their opponents to shoot 46.40% from the floor on average, which is the 28th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. The good news? The teams might be seeing more of their shots fall.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 5:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Buccaneer Fieldhouse -- Charleston, South Carolina
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $22.00
Odds
The Eagles are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Buccaneers, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Winthrop have won 14 out of their last 16 games against Charleston Southern.
- Jan 25, 2023 - Winthrop 76 vs. Charleston Southern 64
- Feb 26, 2022 - Winthrop 92 vs. Charleston Southern 86
- Jan 15, 2022 - Winthrop 70 vs. Charleston Southern 65
- Jan 05, 2021 - Winthrop 78 vs. Charleston Southern 76
- Jan 04, 2021 - Winthrop 85 vs. Charleston Southern 69
- Jan 30, 2020 - Winthrop 77 vs. Charleston Southern 60
- Mar 07, 2019 - Charleston Southern 77 vs. Winthrop 63
- Feb 23, 2019 - Winthrop 80 vs. Charleston Southern 78
- Feb 07, 2019 - Winthrop 76 vs. Charleston Southern 72
- Feb 24, 2018 - Charleston Southern 78 vs. Winthrop 75
- Jan 12, 2018 - Winthrop 64 vs. Charleston Southern 53
- Mar 02, 2017 - Winthrop 92 vs. Charleston Southern 78
- Feb 23, 2017 - Winthrop 86 vs. Charleston Southern 72
- Dec 29, 2016 - Winthrop 84 vs. Charleston Southern 68
- Jan 27, 2016 - Winthrop 97 vs. Charleston Southern 72
- Dec 02, 2015 - Winthrop 83 vs. Charleston Southern 82