Winthrop @ Charleston Southern

Current Records: Winthrop 12-16; Charleston Southern 8-18

The Winthrop Eagles are 14-2 against the Charleston Southern Buccaneers since December of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Saturday. Winthrop and Charleston Southern will face off in a Big South battle at 5:30 p.m. ET at Buccaneer Fieldhouse. The Eagles should still be riding high after a win, while the Buccaneers will be looking to right the ship.

Winthrop netted an 86-78 victory over the Gardner-Webb Bulldogs on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the contest between Charleston Southern and the Campbell Fighting Camels on Wednesday was not particularly close, with Charleston Southern falling 67-51.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Winthrop is expected to win a tight contest. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with Winthrop, who are 12-13-1 against the spread.

Winthrop is now 12-16 while Charleston Southern sits at 8-18. Two defensive stats to keep an eye on: Winthrop has allowed their opponents to shoot 46.80% from the floor on average, which is the 12th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. The Buccaneers have experienced some struggles of their own as they have allowed their opponents to shoot 46.40% from the floor on average, which is the 28th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. The good news? The teams might be seeing more of their shots fall.

When: Saturday at 5:30 p.m. ET

Buccaneer Fieldhouse -- Charleston, South Carolina

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $22.00

The Eagles are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Buccaneers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Winthrop have won 14 out of their last 16 games against Charleston Southern.