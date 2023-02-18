Who's Playing
Winthrop @ Charleston Southern
Current Records: Winthrop 12-16; Charleston Southern 8-18
What to Know
The Winthrop Eagles are 14-2 against the Charleston Southern Buccaneers since December of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Winthrop is on the road again on Saturday and plays against Charleston Southern at 5:30 p.m. ET Feb. 18 at Buccaneer Fieldhouse. The Eagles should still be riding high after a win, while the Buccaneers will be looking to regain their footing.
Winthrop bagged an 86-78 victory over the Gardner-Webb Bulldogs on Wednesday.
Meanwhile, the game between Charleston Southern and the Campbell Fighting Camels on Wednesday was not a total blowout, but with Charleston Southern falling 67-51 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one.
Winthrop's win brought them up to 12-16 while Charleston Southern's defeat pulled them down to 8-18. A couple defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Winthrop has allowed their opponents to shoot 46.80% from the floor on average, which is the 11th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. Charleston Southern has experienced some struggles of their own as they have allowed their opponents to shoot 46.40% from the floor on average, which is the 24th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. The good news? The teams might be seeing more of their shots fall.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 5:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Buccaneer Fieldhouse -- Charleston, South Carolina
Series History
Winthrop have won 14 out of their last 16 games against Charleston Southern.
- Jan 25, 2023 - Winthrop 76 vs. Charleston Southern 64
- Feb 26, 2022 - Winthrop 92 vs. Charleston Southern 86
- Jan 15, 2022 - Winthrop 70 vs. Charleston Southern 65
- Jan 05, 2021 - Winthrop 78 vs. Charleston Southern 76
- Jan 04, 2021 - Winthrop 85 vs. Charleston Southern 69
- Jan 30, 2020 - Winthrop 77 vs. Charleston Southern 60
- Mar 07, 2019 - Charleston Southern 77 vs. Winthrop 63
- Feb 23, 2019 - Winthrop 80 vs. Charleston Southern 78
- Feb 07, 2019 - Winthrop 76 vs. Charleston Southern 72
- Feb 24, 2018 - Charleston Southern 78 vs. Winthrop 75
- Jan 12, 2018 - Winthrop 64 vs. Charleston Southern 53
- Mar 02, 2017 - Winthrop 92 vs. Charleston Southern 78
- Feb 23, 2017 - Winthrop 86 vs. Charleston Southern 72
- Dec 29, 2016 - Winthrop 84 vs. Charleston Southern 68
- Jan 27, 2016 - Winthrop 97 vs. Charleston Southern 72
- Dec 02, 2015 - Winthrop 83 vs. Charleston Southern 82