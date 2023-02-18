Who's Playing

Winthrop @ Charleston Southern

Current Records: Winthrop 12-16; Charleston Southern 8-18

What to Know

The Winthrop Eagles are 14-2 against the Charleston Southern Buccaneers since December of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Winthrop is on the road again on Saturday and plays against Charleston Southern at 5:30 p.m. ET Feb. 18 at Buccaneer Fieldhouse. The Eagles should still be riding high after a win, while the Buccaneers will be looking to regain their footing.

Winthrop bagged an 86-78 victory over the Gardner-Webb Bulldogs on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the game between Charleston Southern and the Campbell Fighting Camels on Wednesday was not a total blowout, but with Charleston Southern falling 67-51 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one.

Winthrop's win brought them up to 12-16 while Charleston Southern's defeat pulled them down to 8-18. A couple defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Winthrop has allowed their opponents to shoot 46.80% from the floor on average, which is the 11th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. Charleston Southern has experienced some struggles of their own as they have allowed their opponents to shoot 46.40% from the floor on average, which is the 24th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. The good news? The teams might be seeing more of their shots fall.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 5:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 5:30 p.m. ET Where: Buccaneer Fieldhouse -- Charleston, South Carolina

Buccaneer Fieldhouse -- Charleston, South Carolina

Series History

Winthrop have won 14 out of their last 16 games against Charleston Southern.