The Colorado State Rams will try to remain unbeaten this season when they face the Charleston Cougars in the 2022 Charleston Classic semifinals on Friday evening. Colorado State is coming off its best performance of the season, blowing out South Carolina in an 85-53 final on Thursday. Charleston advanced to the semifinals of the tournament with a win against Davidson.

Tip-off from the TD Arena in Charleston, S.C. is set for 5 p.m. ET. Caesars Sportsbook lists the Cougars as 1-point favorites in the latest Charleston vs. Colorado State odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 156. Before making any Colorado State vs. Charleston picks, be sure to see the college basketball predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. Over the past six years, the proprietary computer model has generated an impressive profit of more than $1,200 for $100 players on its top-rated college basketball picks against the spread.

Now, the model has set its sights on Charleston vs. Colorado State and just locked in its picks and CBB predictions. You can visit SportsLine now to see the picks. Here are the college basketball odds and betting lines for Colorado State vs. Charleston:

Charleston vs. Colorado State spread: Charleston -1

Charleston vs. Colorado State over/under: 156 points

Charleston vs. Colorado State money line: Charleston -115, Colorado State -105

Charleston vs. Colorado State picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why Colorado State can cover

Colorado State has been massively undervalued by the betting market in its last two games. The Rams were only 8-point favorites in their 77-52 win against Weber State on Monday, and they were listed as a pick'em in their 85-53 win over South Carolina on Thursday during the opening round of the tournament. James Moors scored a career-high 24 points and grabbed nine rebounds for the Rams in that win.

They were dominant in the paint, scoring 54 points, which was one more than South Carolina's total number of points. The Rams also forced 16 turnovers, including 10 in the first half, so it was a comprehensive performance. Senior guard John Tonje leads Colorado State with 14.5 points and 4.3 rebounds per game this season.

Why Charleston can cover

Charleston has the advantage of playing in its home arena during this tournament, and it showed on Thursday. The Cougars rolled to an 89-66 win over Davidson, as Dalton Bolon scored 21 points and grabbed nine rebounds. Ryan Larson had an outstanding day as well, scoring 21 points while shooting 7 of 11 from the floor.

The Cougars have only lost one game this season, which came on the road against No. 1 North Carolina. They were able to cover the 19-point spread in the loss though, so the betting market has not been high enough on the Cougars so far this year. Charleston has four players averaging at least 9.0 points per game, and it will have a crowd advantage on Friday night as well.

How to make Colorado State vs. Charleston picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Under on the total, projecting 154 combined points. The model also says one side of the spread hits in almost 70% of simulations. You can see the picks here.

So who wins Charleston vs. Colorado State? And which side of the spread hits in almost 70% of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its college basketball picks, and find out.