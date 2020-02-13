Charleston vs. Hofstra odds, line: 2020 college basketball picks, Feb. 13 predictions from proven model

The Hofstra Pride and the College of Charleston Cougars are set to square off in a CAA matchup at 7 p.m. ET Thursday at Mack Sports Complex. The Pride are 18-7 overall and 7-3 at home, while College of Charleston is 15-10 overall and 6-3 on the road. Hofstra has won four consecutive games. The Cougars have won three of their past five games. The Pride are favored by 4.5 points in the latest Hofstra vs. College of Charleston odds, while the over-under is set at 145. Before entering any Charleston vs. Hofstra picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Hofstra vs. College of Charleston spread: Hofstra -4.5

Hofstra vs. College of Charleston over-under: 145 points

Hofstra vs. College of Charleston money line: Hofstra -200, College of Charleston 168

What you need to know about Hofstra

On Saturday, Hofstra narrowly escaped with a win over the Northeastern Huskies, 75-71. Jalen Ray and Desure Buie scored 22 points each. Ray made four free throws in the final three seconds to preserve the victory. The win boosted Hofstra into first place in the Colonial. The Pride overcame a 14-point deficit in the victory.

What you need to know about Charleston

College of Charleston came up short against the Elon Phoenix on Saturday, 72-65. The loss knocked the Cougars out of tie for the CAA lead. Grant Riller had 26 points and Osinachi Smart finished with 10 points and 10 rebounds.

College of Charleston edged the Pride the last time these teams met on January 18, 69-67.

Both teams are above .500 against the spread with Hofstra posting a 17-7 ATS record and Charleston entering this matchup 12-11-1 ATS.

How to make Hofstra vs. College of Charleston picks

