Charleston is off to one of the nation's best starts, and the N0. 23 Cougars will put their 14-1 record on the line Wednesday by traveling to face North Carolina A&T in a CAA showdown on CBS Sports Network. The game marks the Aggies' first home game as a member of the CAA after they competed in the Big South last season following decades in the MEAC.

Upsetting Charleston would mark a statement win for North Carolina A&T as it begins the 2023 calendar year following a 6-9 (1-1 CAA) start under first-year coach Phillip Shumpert. The Aggies picked up a big league win on Saturday to make for a happy New Year's Eve as they defeated Hofstra 81-79 behind 21 points from Demetric Horton, who appeared on the Watch List for the 2023 HBCU All-Star Game (Click here for tickets). Duncan Powell and Tyrese Elliott also combined for 30 points off the bench.

Charleston enters on a 13-game winning streak since a loss at North Carolina on Nov. 11. During that stretch, the Cougars have knocked off quality foes such as Richmond, Davidson, Colorado State and Virginia Tech. Second-year coach Pat Kelsey's squad is averaging 80.5 points per game and ranks 10th nationally in made 3-pointers per game at 10.1. The Cougars have five players averaging in double figures as part of a deep rotation that features nine players averaging more than 16 minutes per contest.

How to watch Charleston vs. North Carolina A&T live

Date: Wednesday, Jan. 4 | Time: 5 p.m. ET

Location: Corbett Sports Center -- East Greensboro, North Carolina

TV: CBS Sports Network [Channel finder]

Live stream: CBSSports.com | Mobile: CBS Sports App